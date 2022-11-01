Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses
Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (“MCN”). MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.
Comments / 0