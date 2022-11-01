ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion

In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
SABETHA, KS
The Associated Press

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: One dead in Kansas crash and fire

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before midnight Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. First responders were dispatched to the 6700 block of Donahoo Road and they discovered a vehicle down an embankment and on fire, according to Kansas City, Kansas police. A single occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots

ANDALE — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
ANDALE, KS
wpsdlocal6.com

1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy