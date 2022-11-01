Read full article on original website
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
CAR AND DRIVER
Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept Looks the Part with Fender Flares, Giant Wing
The Toyota GR Corolla Rally concept draws inspiration from Toyota's GR Yaris rally car, with boxy fender flares and a huge rear wing. The Rally concept features 3-D-printed vents in the rear quarter panels and a full roll cage in the cabin, which also holds a pair of OMP racing seats and a fire suppression system.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Porsche Tests Safari-Style 911 Prototypes on the Side of a Volcano in Chile
Porsche tested two 911 prototypes with jacked-up suspensions and off-road tires on the side of a volcano. The prototypes were heavily modified versions of the 911 Carrera 4S, which has all-wheel drive and 443 horsepower. Along with stripped-down interiors and safari-esque styling, the prototypes scaled the volcano with an enhanced...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Demonstrates the Art of Compromise
This may be news to our nation's political leaders, but "compromise" is not a dirty word. In fact, the notion of give-and-take can create something genuinely compelling. In the automotive arena, the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS stands as proof. The 911's Targa body style already exemplifies compromise. Its...
insideevs.com
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
CAR AND DRIVER
VW Brought This Obscure Golf Rally Prototype to SEMA, and It's Awesome
This is the 1993 Volkswagen Golf A59, a prototype developed when Volkswagen was considering entering the 1994 World Rally Championship. The A59 was powered by a unique turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 275 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque and paired with a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive. Much of the...
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022
The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
Road & Track
Wince in Pain as This LaFerrari Smashes its Side Skirt While Exiting a Parking Spot
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. There aren't many sounds that make us cringe as hard as crunching supercar metal. This video of a Ferrari LaFerrari ripping its side skirt open on a curb is right up there with the worst slow-speed crashes we've seen, simply because of how avoidable it seemed to be.
