Texas State

LoneStar 92

Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?

We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks

The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Where Does Texas Rank Among the Best States for Living Off the Grid?

I must admit that living off the grid sounds awesome to me – to an extent. For me, living off the grid means getting out in nature, away from technology. I love the thought of unplugging for a few days and living life free of the noise of the internet. But I’m not interested in drinking rainwater or living off the land with no electricity. I’m way too damn spoiled for any of that business.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

