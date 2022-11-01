Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?
We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Visit These 5 Texas Shaped Pools In The Lone Star State
There are too many pools shaped like Colorado, North Dakota, and Kansas in the world. The shape of Texas is so awesome that we have Texas-shaped everything from air fresheners to waffles. Texas has the best shape of any state or country. Being from here I might be a little...
These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Texas
Here are the cars most likely to have their catalytic converters stolen in the south.
Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks
The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
A Private Pond, Bowling Alley & More: Look Inside This $12 Million Texas Mansion
Texas is full of so many beautiful houses. From quaint and cozy family homes, to luxurious and extravagant mansions, there is something for everyone. Focusing on the extravagant side, lets take a look inside this crazy Texas mansion that is currently listed at $12 million. The property features a private pond, a bowling alley, a movie theatre, and so much more.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
hppr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
'They're Big, They're Hairy': Tarantulas Creeping Across Texas
"Central Texas has tarantulas all over the place.”
Where Does Texas Rank Among the Best States for Living Off the Grid?
I must admit that living off the grid sounds awesome to me – to an extent. For me, living off the grid means getting out in nature, away from technology. I love the thought of unplugging for a few days and living life free of the noise of the internet. But I’m not interested in drinking rainwater or living off the land with no electricity. I’m way too damn spoiled for any of that business.
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
This Ultimate Texas Halloween Costume Has Gone Insanely Viral
A web-shooter in one hand and spicy ketchup in the other, the ultimate Texas costume is ready to go. Meet: WhataSpidey. He is just like the normal Spiderman, except he's WhataSized. Texas loves Whataburger almost as much as they love H-E-B. It was only a matter of time before this...
KWTX
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0