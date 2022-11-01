Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Already Has 1 Major Difference From ‘1883’
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ was a complete series, but the next round of Duttons in ‘1923’ will need to be told over two seasons, not just one.
‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton-Rip Video Has Fans Hyped for Season 5
Though there are only three more weeks until Yellowstone Season 5 premieres, we’ve been at the edge of our seats for months. When season four concluded, we were left with a multitude of cliffhangers. Primarily, we were left impatiently waiting to see what Kayce’s vision quest means for the Dutton legacy. But we’re also curious about Jamie’s fate now that Beth has the ultimate blackmail. Though we haven’t seen any new previews for Yellowstone Season 5 since last week, an iconic throwback clip from a prior season—featuring John and Rip—has fans hyped.
‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Reveals the Items She Took Home From the Show
While reflecting about her time on Yellowstone, Lainey Wilson opens up about the props she took from the TV series’ set. Taste of Country reports that during a rapid-fire round of Yellowstone quarters, Lainey Wilson revealed more details about the props she now has in her possession. “I have not told anybody this,” she began. “It’s not technically me stealing. There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, ‘I don’t have deodorant on. I went into the bunkhouse and I literally – props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 – I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant.”
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Taylor Sheridan Is Planning Separate 1940s & 1960s-Era Prequels For ‘Yellowstone’
COME ON WITH IT. Yesterday, we learned the exciting news that Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel series, 1923, will be split up into two seasons with eight episodes in each. That’s a huge plus, considering 1883 was only one lone season. Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to in 1923, as it’ll focus on the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family through the end of Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, and the emergence of the flu, all with famed actors Harrison Ford and […] The post Taylor Sheridan Is Planning Separate 1940s & 1960s-Era Prequels For ‘Yellowstone’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
thedigitalfix.com
Virgin River: who is Mel’s baby daddy?
Who is Mel Monroe’s baby daddy in Virgin River? There’s always some kind of drama going down in Virgin River, and after four seasons of the hit Netflix series, we’ve just about caught our breath with all the events that have unfolded so far. The drama series...
thedigitalfix.com
November 2022 Archive
Henry Cavill didn't know Twilight author wanted him as Edward Cullen1 November 2022. Paul Walker joins Fast 9 in Fast and Furious fan-edit1 November 2022. Lucasfilm taking time with new Star Wars movies to get them right1 November 2022. Black Panther 2: who is Namor the Sub-Mariner?1 November 2022. Jackie...
Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year
2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming. According […]
‘Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand Signs With APA
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) has signed with APA for representation. Hildebrand is best known for starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in both 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel. In the beloved comic book films which collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, the actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant with the ability to emit explosive bursts from her person. Hildebrand also starred alongside John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and others in the family comedy Playing with Fire, which Andy Fickman directed for Paramount. Additional credits on the film side include the indie features Tragedy Girls and First...
My Father’s Dragon review – sweet-natured animated Netflix adventure
There’s a simple, earnest charm to Irish director Nora Twomey’s transporting adaptation of 1948 kids book My Father’s Dragon, a welcome diversion from the poppy smugness that wears down so many animated films today. For all of Netflix’s many faults, the streamer’s versatility within the cartoon sphere has helped to elevate and distinguish them from studio rivals, where too often each new offering feels one and the same, tonally and visually. It’s allowed for smaller, less brash, films to peek through, each with its own unbranded personality and aesthetic and here’s a persuasive example of how that idiosyncrasy can work so very well.
Comments / 0