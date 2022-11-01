Read full article on original website
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
No Intimidation Here: Bell County, Texas Watching For Any Voter Harassment
It's voting time all over the nation, and many have seen the political ads. We've all made our decisions and it's time to head to the polls to make our choices. It's also important to be polite at polls, which sometimes could be difficult due to multiple reasons. However, it's...
District 52 Texas House seat is on the November ballot — what you need to know
The State House District 52 represents more than 201,500 residents in parts of Leander, south Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and surrounding areas in Williamson County.
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
KWTX
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
News Channel 25
Killeen voters divided over Proposition A, ballot measure aimed at decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite recreational marijuana still being illegal both at a state and federal levels, Killeen residents will vote on a measure that could decriminalize it in their city this Election Day. "It would decriminalize so that people won't be arrested for that if that's the only thing...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
dailytrib.com
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
KWTX
How one Central Texas school district is dealing with the impact of severe weather on students
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather forecasts like today’s can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but especially for children who’ve been impacted personally by the impacts of bad weather. “We made the decision to make sure, if at all possible, to have our kids off of a bus and...
Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
Elgin Courier
Severe weather likely Friday in Bastrop County
Bastrop County might have dangerous weather heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) Austin/San Antonio Office has determined Bastrop County has an enhanced threat — highest threat of four threat levels — of severe weather from Friday afternoon through Satuday morning, Nov. 4-5. "Strong to severe...
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
Travis County passes gun violence reduction programming
Travis County Commissioners voted to pass a resolution aimed at curbing gun violence Tuesday.
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Round Rock on Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
fox7austin.com
Multiple high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather
HUTTO, TEXAS - Multiple high school football games in Central Texas were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the threat for severe storms Friday. "I think the potential is there for it to be just as bad as those tornadoes we received at the end of March," Michael Shoe, director for emergency management in Williamson County, said.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
