ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

25% of Diamond Jewelry Sales in 2021 Were Made Online

Online sales, branded diamonds, and female self-purchases all scored big gains in 2021, according to De Beers’ latest Diamond Insight Report. The company’s research, based on a survey of 18,000 U.S. women, estimates U.S. natural diamond jewelry sales hit $47 billion in 2021, a 34% leap from the prior year.
fintechnexus.com

Western Union Brazil adding digital wallet: How many wallets can LatAm’s largest economy take?

Drawn by the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, global players have increasingly focused on Latin America’s most populous economies as markets with high growth potential. The fast digitization of Brazil, in particular, has led both fintech and traditional foreign companies to devise expansion strategies to serve the underbanked. Most recently,...
htrends.com

PwC Reports Business Leaders Prepare for Recession with an Eye Toward Growth

Executives are navigating significant economic uncertainty with confidence in their ability to survive – and thrive. With rising concerns about the economy, executives remain laser-focused on – and confident in their ability to drive – growth, according to the latest PwC Pulse Survey: Cautious to confident. Four out of five executives (81%) agree that there will be a recession in the next six months, noting concerns about high inflation, including declining consumer purchasing power and the higher cost of capital, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening. This is a marked increase from August, when 60% of executives said a recession was likely in the next 12 months. Despite this, 82% of business leaders remain confident about their ability to execute on transformation initiatives and 77% are confident that they can achieve near-term growth goals (see Table 1 below).
aiexpress.io

Report: 85% of financial leaders are preparing for possible recession and economic disruption in 2023

OneStream, a pacesetter in company efficiency administration (CPM) options, just lately commissioned a report by Hanover Analysis to survey finance leaders throughout North America on responses to financial challenges and price range priorities for the upcoming 12 months. The findings revealed that ongoing international disruption continues to affect monetary planning....
financefeeds.com

Account takeover is on the rise: how to protect yourself

Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
thecentersquare.com

Survey: Growing number of small businesses can’t pay rent

(The Center Square) — Newly released small business survey data shows that an alarming number of businesses are unable to pay rent. Alignable released its monthly small business report for October which showed 37% of American small business owners were unable to pay rent on time or in full last month. That is up from 30% who said the same the month before.
technologynetworks.com

Failing Fast at the Forefront of Innovation for Pharma Companies

In one sense, “failure” can be devastating for a biopharmaceutical company, but by failing early enough, companies can learn lessons, avoid unnecessary expenditures and conserve resources for other, more successful projects which can lead to better outcomes in the future. While no one likes to talk about failing along the way, failure is quite common and almost necessary for a process to succeed.
fintechnexus.com

What’s hot for 2023? A Peek into the future of bill payment

The following is a guest post by Jill Bohlken, Director of Enterprise Sales, PayNearMe. Widespread adoption of mobile payments continued to impact consumer behavior this year, shaping how people handle money – including how they pay their bills. Consumers increasingly use mobile-first payment types to purchase goods and services...
fintechnexus.com

Why dynamic segmentation is the future of retail banking

The following is a guest post from Divya VS, Senior Architect at SunTec. Technology has changed the rules of business forever. For the banking sector, technology brought about new competition in the form of fintechs and tech giants and allowed customers to do their banking in a new way. Today,...
TechCrunch

TouchBistro bakes CAD$150M into restaurant management tech recipe

It’s been a while since we checked in with the Toronto-based company, which was founded by Alex Barrotti and Geordie Konrad back in 2010. We first profiled the company in 2014 when it raised $1.5 million in funding and was processing around $500 million in transactions from more than 1,000 merchant clients.
PYMNTS

Wayfair Aims to Cut Costs by $500M After Drops in Customers and Orders

After a quarter in which its revenue, active customers and orders dropped, home goods platform Wayfair is working to reduce costs by a half-billion dollars while also aiming to grow. It is doing this by working to “control the controllables,” Wayfair CEO, Co-founder and Co-Chairman Niraj Shah said in a...
PYMNTS

Neobanks Decimate Staff as They Chase Sustainable Profits

There’s an old business saying that holds that you can’t cut your way to profitability. Chime and its digital peers are going to put that maxim to the test. For the neobanks, the digital only players, the promise was always that they’d disrupt the banks. And now the disruptors are getting disrupted, and in what might be a last bid to turn red ink to black ink on the operating line, staffs are shrinking.
TechCrunch

6 key metrics that can help SaaS startups outlast this downturn

SaaS companies are in a better position than most because they have access to the data that can guide these decisions. They inherently know not only that a customer bought a product, but who is using it, how they’re using it and how often. Management teams should pay close attention to this data for signs of changing customer behavior and watch their sales pipeline for clues about where to target spend and where to cut costs.
foodlogistics.com

Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market

Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy