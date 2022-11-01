Read full article on original website
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
25% of Diamond Jewelry Sales in 2021 Were Made Online
Online sales, branded diamonds, and female self-purchases all scored big gains in 2021, according to De Beers’ latest Diamond Insight Report. The company’s research, based on a survey of 18,000 U.S. women, estimates U.S. natural diamond jewelry sales hit $47 billion in 2021, a 34% leap from the prior year.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
fintechnexus.com
Western Union Brazil adding digital wallet: How many wallets can LatAm’s largest economy take?
Drawn by the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, global players have increasingly focused on Latin America’s most populous economies as markets with high growth potential. The fast digitization of Brazil, in particular, has led both fintech and traditional foreign companies to devise expansion strategies to serve the underbanked. Most recently,...
htrends.com
PwC Reports Business Leaders Prepare for Recession with an Eye Toward Growth
Executives are navigating significant economic uncertainty with confidence in their ability to survive – and thrive. With rising concerns about the economy, executives remain laser-focused on – and confident in their ability to drive – growth, according to the latest PwC Pulse Survey: Cautious to confident. Four out of five executives (81%) agree that there will be a recession in the next six months, noting concerns about high inflation, including declining consumer purchasing power and the higher cost of capital, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening. This is a marked increase from August, when 60% of executives said a recession was likely in the next 12 months. Despite this, 82% of business leaders remain confident about their ability to execute on transformation initiatives and 77% are confident that they can achieve near-term growth goals (see Table 1 below).
aiexpress.io
Report: 85% of financial leaders are preparing for possible recession and economic disruption in 2023
OneStream, a pacesetter in company efficiency administration (CPM) options, just lately commissioned a report by Hanover Analysis to survey finance leaders throughout North America on responses to financial challenges and price range priorities for the upcoming 12 months. The findings revealed that ongoing international disruption continues to affect monetary planning....
financefeeds.com
Account takeover is on the rise: how to protect yourself
Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
The Independent puts 52 staff roles at risk of redundancy as digital ad market declines
The Independent has put more than a fifth of its staff at risk of redundancy as a decline in the digital ad market and wider worsening economic conditions forces the online-only publisher to seek to cut costs. The publisher has put 52 roles at risk of redundancy in the UK...
thecentersquare.com
Survey: Growing number of small businesses can’t pay rent
(The Center Square) — Newly released small business survey data shows that an alarming number of businesses are unable to pay rent. Alignable released its monthly small business report for October which showed 37% of American small business owners were unable to pay rent on time or in full last month. That is up from 30% who said the same the month before.
Founder of fraud prevention company sentenced for defrauding investors
The co-founder of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company was sentenced in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday for defrauding investors to the tune of about $123 million, according to the Department of Justice.
technologynetworks.com
Failing Fast at the Forefront of Innovation for Pharma Companies
In one sense, “failure” can be devastating for a biopharmaceutical company, but by failing early enough, companies can learn lessons, avoid unnecessary expenditures and conserve resources for other, more successful projects which can lead to better outcomes in the future. While no one likes to talk about failing along the way, failure is quite common and almost necessary for a process to succeed.
fintechnexus.com
What’s hot for 2023? A Peek into the future of bill payment
The following is a guest post by Jill Bohlken, Director of Enterprise Sales, PayNearMe. Widespread adoption of mobile payments continued to impact consumer behavior this year, shaping how people handle money – including how they pay their bills. Consumers increasingly use mobile-first payment types to purchase goods and services...
fintechnexus.com
Why dynamic segmentation is the future of retail banking
The following is a guest post from Divya VS, Senior Architect at SunTec. Technology has changed the rules of business forever. For the banking sector, technology brought about new competition in the form of fintechs and tech giants and allowed customers to do their banking in a new way. Today,...
TechCrunch
TouchBistro bakes CAD$150M into restaurant management tech recipe
It’s been a while since we checked in with the Toronto-based company, which was founded by Alex Barrotti and Geordie Konrad back in 2010. We first profiled the company in 2014 when it raised $1.5 million in funding and was processing around $500 million in transactions from more than 1,000 merchant clients.
Wayfair Aims to Cut Costs by $500M After Drops in Customers and Orders
After a quarter in which its revenue, active customers and orders dropped, home goods platform Wayfair is working to reduce costs by a half-billion dollars while also aiming to grow. It is doing this by working to “control the controllables,” Wayfair CEO, Co-founder and Co-Chairman Niraj Shah said in a...
Neobanks Decimate Staff as They Chase Sustainable Profits
There’s an old business saying that holds that you can’t cut your way to profitability. Chime and its digital peers are going to put that maxim to the test. For the neobanks, the digital only players, the promise was always that they’d disrupt the banks. And now the disruptors are getting disrupted, and in what might be a last bid to turn red ink to black ink on the operating line, staffs are shrinking.
TechCrunch
6 key metrics that can help SaaS startups outlast this downturn
SaaS companies are in a better position than most because they have access to the data that can guide these decisions. They inherently know not only that a customer bought a product, but who is using it, how they’re using it and how often. Management teams should pay close attention to this data for signs of changing customer behavior and watch their sales pipeline for clues about where to target spend and where to cut costs.
foodlogistics.com
Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market
Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.
