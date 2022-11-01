Executives are navigating significant economic uncertainty with confidence in their ability to survive – and thrive. With rising concerns about the economy, executives remain laser-focused on – and confident in their ability to drive – growth, according to the latest PwC Pulse Survey: Cautious to confident. Four out of five executives (81%) agree that there will be a recession in the next six months, noting concerns about high inflation, including declining consumer purchasing power and the higher cost of capital, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening. This is a marked increase from August, when 60% of executives said a recession was likely in the next 12 months. Despite this, 82% of business leaders remain confident about their ability to execute on transformation initiatives and 77% are confident that they can achieve near-term growth goals (see Table 1 below).

