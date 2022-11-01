ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Mikel Arteta proving managerial nous at Arsenal while Mohamed Salah double sees off Tottenham

A lot of people would never have thought Mikel Arteta would reach 150 games as Arsenal manager. Go back one season and many did not expect to see Arteta at the club when they were bottom of the table with zero wins from their opening three games. Two seasons ago, they were just above the relegation zone at Christmas and failed to qualify for European football that term.
SkySports

Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery's first game ends 27-year wait for Premier League win over United at Villa Park

Unai Emery secured Aston Villa's first Premier League home win over Manchester United since 1995 as they defeated Erik ten Hag's team 3-1 at Villa Park. Leon Bailey scored for Villa in the seventh minute and when Lucas Digne curled in a free-kick not long after there were wild scenes of celebration among the home support. Luke Shaw's deflected strike, which went in off Jacob Ramsey, just before the interval gave lacklustre United hope - but not for long.
SkySports

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah strikes twice before Harry Kane sets up tense finish

Liverpool held off a late charge from Tottenham after Mohamed Salah struck twice to win 2-1 in north London and lift themselves back into the Premier League top-four race. Jurgen Klopp's side had suffered shock defeats to relegation-threatened pair Nottingham Forest and Leeds in their last two league outings but started fast against Spurs, with a sharp touch and finish into the bottom corner from in-form Salah giving them the lead on 11 minutes.
SkySports

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports

Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final

Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
SkySports

Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road

Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.
SkySports

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: I wouldn't change Rangers' Champions League experience

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he would not swap this season's Champions League experience for the Europa League despite recording the worst group campaign in history. The Ibrox side qualified for European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but found the step up too...
SkySports

Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?

The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
SkySports

Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory

Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.

