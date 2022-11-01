Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
SkySports
Erling Haaland describes penalty as 'one of the most nervous moments in my life' as Manchester City defeat Fulham
Erling Haaland admitted his 95th-minute penalty against Fulham was "one of the most nervous moments in my life" as Pep Guardiola hailed how his Manchester City side channelled their anger to move top of the Premier League. Haaland emerged from the bench to score an injury-time penalty as 10-man City...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Mikel Arteta proving managerial nous at Arsenal while Mohamed Salah double sees off Tottenham
A lot of people would never have thought Mikel Arteta would reach 150 games as Arsenal manager. Go back one season and many did not expect to see Arteta at the club when they were bottom of the table with zero wins from their opening three games. Two seasons ago, they were just above the relegation zone at Christmas and failed to qualify for European football that term.
SkySports
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery's first game ends 27-year wait for Premier League win over United at Villa Park
Unai Emery secured Aston Villa's first Premier League home win over Manchester United since 1995 as they defeated Erik ten Hag's team 3-1 at Villa Park. Leon Bailey scored for Villa in the seventh minute and when Lucas Digne curled in a free-kick not long after there were wild scenes of celebration among the home support. Luke Shaw's deflected strike, which went in off Jacob Ramsey, just before the interval gave lacklustre United hope - but not for long.
SkySports
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
SkySports
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah strikes twice before Harry Kane sets up tense finish
Liverpool held off a late charge from Tottenham after Mohamed Salah struck twice to win 2-1 in north London and lift themselves back into the Premier League top-four race. Jurgen Klopp's side had suffered shock defeats to relegation-threatened pair Nottingham Forest and Leeds in their last two league outings but started fast against Spurs, with a sharp touch and finish into the bottom corner from in-form Salah giving them the lead on 11 minutes.
SkySports
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph...
SkySports
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp x Joe Thomlinson FIFA rating | You're no James Milner!
Jurgen Klopp puts Saturday Social's Joe Thomlinson through some physicality drills. So did he impress the Liverpool boss?
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
SkySports
'Tottenham support can be better,' says Graeme Souness as Spurs fans make their unhappiness heard
Graeme Souness says Tottenham fans should be offering more support for Antonio Conte and his team - and that their apparent unhappiness has been triggered by Arsenal's table-topping start to the season. Tottenham slipped eight points behind their north London rivals on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at home to...
SkySports
Antonio Conte's dig at Jurgen Klopp: 'Was he happy with how we played?'
Antonio Conte never forgets - the Italian aimed a dig at Jurgen Klopp, asking: 'Is he happy with how we played?' after the Liverpool boss questioned Spurs' tactics in their 1-1 draw in May.
SkySports
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final
Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
SkySports
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road
Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.
SkySports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Substance over style for Spurs but it's time for changes at Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp
There was big drama in the Premier League last weekend for Tottenham and Liverpool, with Spurs fighting back to beat Bournemouth with a late winner before Liverpool were stunned at Anfield by Leeds. And Antonio Conte's side will be bouncing into their Super Sunday clash with Liverpool - live on...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: I wouldn't change Rangers' Champions League experience
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he would not swap this season's Champions League experience for the Europa League despite recording the worst group campaign in history. The Ibrox side qualified for European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but found the step up too...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?
The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou demands Champions League standards as Hoops focus on domestic competitions
Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic players to measure themselves against Champions League standards as they focus on domestic matters for the remainder of the campaign. Celtic ended their Champions League group campaign with two points and a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday but there was some encouragement...
SkySports
Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory
Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.
Comments / 0