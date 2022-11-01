ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affton, MO

feastmagazine.com

A perfectly food-centric St. Louis fall date

We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Franklin Killian brings the theater of a well-crafted drink to St. Louis with Boba B!tch

Franklin Killian has lived many lives. His childhood in Cedar Hill, Missouri, gave way to living overseas and on both coasts, eventually landing him in Los Angeles for a decade as an actor and screenwriter. He’s back, with his wife Kim and a 15-month-old son in tow, with another baby on the way. He felt the pull to return to the St. Louis area because of his family, and his changing relationship with the film industry. “There’s so much more to me than writing films, and that was taking up so much time; I was putting all of myself into it. There’s so many things I wanted to experience that had nothing to do with writing or sitting in front of a camera acting,” he says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County farm helps animals

Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
WASHINGTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Cheese Shack food truck has served up gourmet grilled cheese around St. Louis since 2012

In the fall of 2011, Dan McKean and Tina Butler waited for over two hours at a Food Truck Friday to get a taste of Guerilla Street Food. Just as they finally neared the front of the line, Guerilla Street food shut their window; they were sold out. Though disappointed, this moment changed the couple's lives – that winter, McKean bought a truck and built it into the home of The Cheese Shack, a food truck selling gourmet grilled cheeses that's still going strong 10 years later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street

(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend

From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

