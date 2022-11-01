Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul …. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty...
feastmagazine.com
Ray and Leah Yeh are baking up hard-to-find Taiwanese treats at The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights
At The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights, Missouri, husband-and-wife duo Ray and Leah Yeh have prepared their own take on Taiwanese-centric breads, buns and pastries, alongside a colorful array of beverages and desserts, since setting up shop in 2018. Ray Yeh grew up in Taiwan and spent his formative years...
feastmagazine.com
A perfectly food-centric St. Louis fall date
We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
feastmagazine.com
Sando Shack now open in Tower Grove South, serving Japanese-inspired sandwiches, snacks and more
Japanese-style sandwiches have arrived in South City. Sando Shack opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Nov. 1 in Tower Grove South, cooking up Japanese sandos, sides and more. The restaurant is the next iteration of the brand, previously established with a food truck that rolled out last year.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
feastmagazine.com
Franklin Killian brings the theater of a well-crafted drink to St. Louis with Boba B!tch
Franklin Killian has lived many lives. His childhood in Cedar Hill, Missouri, gave way to living overseas and on both coasts, eventually landing him in Los Angeles for a decade as an actor and screenwriter. He’s back, with his wife Kim and a 15-month-old son in tow, with another baby on the way. He felt the pull to return to the St. Louis area because of his family, and his changing relationship with the film industry. “There’s so much more to me than writing films, and that was taking up so much time; I was putting all of myself into it. There’s so many things I wanted to experience that had nothing to do with writing or sitting in front of a camera acting,” he says.
St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street
An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
feastmagazine.com
The Cheese Shack food truck has served up gourmet grilled cheese around St. Louis since 2012
In the fall of 2011, Dan McKean and Tina Butler waited for over two hours at a Food Truck Friday to get a taste of Guerilla Street Food. Just as they finally neared the front of the line, Guerilla Street food shut their window; they were sold out. Though disappointed, this moment changed the couple's lives – that winter, McKean bought a truck and built it into the home of The Cheese Shack, a food truck selling gourmet grilled cheeses that's still going strong 10 years later.
mymoinfo.com
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KSDK
Unique opportunity possible for the St. Louis area Tuesday during total lunar eclipse
ST. LOUIS — We are keeping a close eye on the skies over the next few days ahead of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday morning. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. This will be visible to us in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday as the moon sets.
feastmagazine.com
4 St. Louis corner stores and bodegas you should visit
Big or small, St. Louis is full of corner stores, and these four – like so many others in the city – are fundamental to the spirit of a neighborhood. Who knows what you'll find at the market up the block?
laduenews.com
5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend
From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
advantagenews.com
First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Comments / 0