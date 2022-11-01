Read full article on original website
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the leaders on the court for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will not be hitting the hardwood during the first game of the season Monday against Delaware State due to a one-game suspension. According to the school, the NCAA has handed down...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Offers JUCO DT Quientrail Jamison-Travis
Virginia Tech's high school recruiting for the 2023 cycle is winding down outside of a few key targets and some potential late offers and flips. However, their interest in older talent is starting to kick and not just in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech extended an offer at the JUCO...
Clayton News Daily
College Park Skyhawks cruise in season opener in front of sellout crowd
COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Nets, 135-93 at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday evening in front of a sell-out crowd. College Park was led by second-year player A.J. Lawson, who poured in 24 points to go with nine rebounds. He shot 9-12 from the floor, including 4-6 from three-point range. He was one of eight Skyhawks players in double figures.
Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Galax, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with Galax High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley says it ‘will not rest’ until pipeline is completed; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Mountain Valley says it “will not rest” until its pipeline is completed. — The Roanoke Times. Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs. — Virginia Mercury. States are...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
getawaymavens.com
Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review
To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Henry County - week of November 4
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. For additional information please email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text 770.731.7848. Friends of Henry Animals...
WDBJ7.com
Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
WSET
Pulaski fugitive safely arrested after a day on the loose
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski fugitive was safely arrested Friday morning a day after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers and stole firearms after crashing the car. Jerrod Brown has been served the following warrants:. Probation Violation served...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder against police after allegedly trying to run officers over
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown was taken into custody without incident late Friday morning, according to Pulaski Police. Police say he and everyone else involved are “safe and sound.”. A family friend of Brown’s told WDBJ7 he’s glad everyone was safe, and that the situation didn’t...
