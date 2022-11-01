ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Offers JUCO DT Quientrail Jamison-Travis

Virginia Tech's high school recruiting for the 2023 cycle is winding down outside of a few key targets and some potential late offers and flips. However, their interest in older talent is starting to kick and not just in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech extended an offer at the JUCO...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Clayton News Daily

College Park Skyhawks cruise in season opener in front of sellout crowd

COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Nets, 135-93 at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday evening in front of a sell-out crowd. College Park was led by second-year player A.J. Lawson, who poured in 24 points to go with nine rebounds. He shot 9-12 from the floor, including 4-6 from three-point range. He was one of eight Skyhawks players in double figures.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Galax, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with Galax High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
GALAX, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Catch of a lifetime

Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
RADFORD, VA
getawaymavens.com

Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review

To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Henry County - week of November 4

These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. For additional information please email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text 770.731.7848. Friends of Henry Animals...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WDBJ7.com

Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
Virginian Review

Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone

I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pulaski fugitive safely arrested after a day on the loose

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski fugitive was safely arrested Friday morning a day after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers and stole firearms after crashing the car. Jerrod Brown has been served the following warrants:. Probation Violation served...
PULASKI, VA

