A2Z Personnel is once again sponsoring the Parade of Trees in Stevensville. The 3rd annual event will pit businesses against one another in a friendly competition that will award bragging rights to a business and ultimately benefit the Kids Backpack Program so that local school children don’t go hungry on the weekends. Businesses decorate holiday trees and have them up and on display by the Friday of Stevensville Country Christmas which is December 2nd. The public can view the trees and vote on their favorite. The trees are then auctioned off in an online auction. Along with the trees, there will be a number of other great auction items.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO