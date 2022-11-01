Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bitterrootstar.com
Florence blasts Whitehall in playoff victory
Florence-Carlton senior QB Patrick Duchien was masterful in Florence’s 47-13 dismantling of Whitehall in the Falcons’ first round Class B state tournament win on October 29th. Duchien passed for 315 yards, ran for 77 yards, and scored 6 total TDs (3 rushing and 3 passing) in front of a lively home crowd. Florence’s execution was crisp and efficient as they methodically moved the ball up and down the field on offense and thwarted Whitehall’s chances on defense.
bitterrootstar.com
Divisional volleyball this week
The volleyball teams from Hamilton, Stevensville, and Corvallis travel to East Helena for the Western A Divisional tournament on November 3rd-5th. Hamilton is the Southwest’s #1 seed and plays Ronan on Thursday, November 3rd at 12 noon. Stevensville is the Southwest’s #3 seed and plays Columbia Falls on Thursday, November 3rd at 10 a.m. If Hamilton and Stevensville both win, they will meet in the second round. Corvallis is the Southwest’s #4 seed and plays Polson on Thursday, November 3rd at 4 p.m.
bitterrootstar.com
Attention, all valley Veterans
Many years ago I took pen in hand and challenged all valley Veterans to wake up and pay attention to our youth due to the dismal support, attendance and respect given to the area schools’ Veterans Day ceremonies. I made a call to action ,and by golly it worked, and attendance was tenfold of the previous year. Obviously, it is time to do so again as attendance and support has waned over the past few years.
bitterrootstar.com
A2Z Personnel to sponsor 3rd annual Parade of Trees in Stevensville
A2Z Personnel is once again sponsoring the Parade of Trees in Stevensville. The 3rd annual event will pit businesses against one another in a friendly competition that will award bragging rights to a business and ultimately benefit the Kids Backpack Program so that local school children don’t go hungry on the weekends. Businesses decorate holiday trees and have them up and on display by the Friday of Stevensville Country Christmas which is December 2nd. The public can view the trees and vote on their favorite. The trees are then auctioned off in an online auction. Along with the trees, there will be a number of other great auction items.
bitterrootstar.com
Support for Open Lands Bond
By Friends of the Lee Metcalf NWR Board Members: Paul Hayes, Tom Puchlerz, Skip Kowalski, Sharon Schroeder, Jim Schroeder, Jay Gore. We all love living here in the Bitterroot Valley, stunning open landscapes, rich and vibrant ranch and farmland, plentiful wildlife and fish and a quiet pastoral way of life. But the times they are a changing and changing fast. The valley is growing more rapidly than ever, new homes and subdivisions are popping up faster than mushrooms after a warm spring rain.
bitterrootstar.com
Notice to Creditors – Minasian
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRIAN NILES MINASIAN, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton to host Whitefish in playoff opener
The Hamilton football team begins the Class A State tournament on Saturday, November 5th when they host Whitefish at 1 p.m. Hamilton (9-0), the top seed and defending State Class A Champion, had a bye in the first round. Whitefish (7-3) defeated Havre 17-7 in the first round on October 29th. Whitefish is led by dual threat senior QB Fynn Ridgeway who has passed for 1684 yards and 15 TDs and has rushed for 1259 yards and 17 TDs on the season.
bitterrootstar.com
Bitter Root Arts Guild show this weekend
The Bitter Root Arts Guild will hold its annual holiday show this Friday and Saturday, November 4th and 5th, at the Events Center at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. According to Trish Becker, President of BRAG, this is a show you won’t want to miss. Becker said that the...
bitterrootstar.com
Letter to Ravalli County
Will Lovett Moore here. Independent like you! I happen to think that there are a lot of Independent thinking people like me here in Montana, SO I WAS SHOCKED to see my name listed as a Democrat running against Ron Marshall in the Montana Republican Party’s Ballot Recommendation, in an advertisement in the October 19th edition of the Bitterroot Star. Don’t get me wrong. If I was a Democrat or a Republican, I would proudly own it. I’m just NOT.
bitterrootstar.com
Hearing – Town of Stevensville Budget Amendment
Thursday, November 10th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. NOTICE IS HERE BY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at their regularly scheduled meeting held at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Town of Stevensville FY22-23 Budget. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or US mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. on November 10, 2022. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.
bitterrootstar.com
Vote Republican
Those of you who attended the GOP meeting of candidates last Wednesday at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton heard Ryan Zinke talk about the need for the audience, ordinary Americans, to step up and lead. A similar message is delivered by Lt Gov Mark Robinson of NC in the following linked YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HEalzSpHhw. Note also his crucial observation that silence will not win this war with leftists: Consider Robinson’s statement: “Imagine if the Founders had been silent.”
Comments / 0