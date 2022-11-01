Read full article on original website
How Keanu Reeves Reacted to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Digs
Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry‘s digs toward him in his memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider says. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”
