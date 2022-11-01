ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Billboard

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
msn.com

Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
toofab.com

Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film

She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
In Style

Lindsay Lohan Released New Music For Her Netflix Christmas Movie

If Mariah Carey says it's time to ring in the holiday season, Lindsay Lohan is only happy to oblige and give fans exactly what they want. Lohan isn't just returning to our TV screens with Netflix's Falling For Christmas, she's giving us new tunes, too. Today, Lohan shared a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" that will be featured in the movie. Netflix first teased the song when a trailer for the movie dropped back in October, but now, it's available in full and, of course, fans can't help but compare it to a certain performance in Mean Girls.
thedigitalfix.com

Glee was originally written for Justin Timberlake, and much darker

Here’s what you missed on Glee. For the gleeks who were raised on watching Mr. Schue and his extremely dysfunctional musical group between 2009-2015, you might think it couldn’t get much darker than the teen pregnancy, homophobia, bullying, eating disorders, domestic abuse, and more that the characters were put through. But it turns out, it could have been even darker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy