ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64

In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
WanderWisdom

Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok

It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah

Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Clayton News Daily

Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos

Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
inForney.com

Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'

Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch

One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PopCrush

Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?

Billie Eilish's controversial couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford raised some eyebrows this past Halloween. The "Bad Guy" pop star and The Neighbourhood frontman's decision to dress up as a baby and an old man, respectively, for Halloween 2022 ruffled fans' metaphorical feathers. The couple's costume was seemingly a...
musictimes.com

Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album

When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
Floor8

Billie Eilish goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish has taken her new romance to Instagram! The Bad Guy singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, which included a snap of herself with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy