Read full article on original website
Related
Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford poke fun at age gap with bizarre Halloween costumes
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made an interesting choice for Halloween. The new celebrity couple wanted to send a message to their haters, as their age gap has been a topic of conversation online. However their costumes might have made it worse when it comes to negative comments. The pair...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64
In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Simon Cowell’s 8-Year-Old Son Eric Looks All Grown Up Joining Famous Dad For ‘AGT’ Finale
Simon Cowell, fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son, Eric, recently appeared on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent season 17 finale and made beautiful memories. The family of three snapped numerous photos, with one showing Cowell pointing to his son. The trio rocked modest looks for...
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok
It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Daughter Nakano Oceana's Latest Milestone
Watch: Wilmer Valderrama on Filming "The Ranch" With Ashton Kutcher. Wilmer Valderrama loves being a girl dad. The That ‘70s Show alum—who shares daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama, 20 months with fiancée Amanda Pacheco—revealed that the toddler is now learning sign language. "Every day she is learning...
Valerie Bertinelli seemingly reacts to Matthew Perry make-out story with Taylor Swift song: 'I’m the problem'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry's recent confession that the two had a "make-out session" while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s "Anti-Hero" played in the background.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Clayton News Daily
Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos
Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Real Reason Behind 6-Year Hiatus Despite KNOWING Fans' Demand for New Music—Revealed
Although Rihanna is aware that her fans have been asking for new music for years, the 34-year-old Grammy winner believed it was "crucial" to wait until the proper moment. A couple people close to the "Diamonds" singer disclosed to Hollywood Life the reasons for her six-year break from music. According...
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch
One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?
Billie Eilish's controversial couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford raised some eyebrows this past Halloween. The "Bad Guy" pop star and The Neighbourhood frontman's decision to dress up as a baby and an old man, respectively, for Halloween 2022 ruffled fans' metaphorical feathers. The couple's costume was seemingly a...
musictimes.com
Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album
When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
NYC Restaurateur Says He's Given Up On James Corden After 'Massive Lie'
Keith McNally accused the talk show host of saying "anything to save his bacon" after Corden spoke about his recent behavior at the restaurant Balthazar.
Billie Eilish goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has taken her new romance to Instagram! The Bad Guy singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, which included a snap of herself with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The...
Comments / 0