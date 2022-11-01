Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
valpo.life
Running Vines Winery celebrates the spooky season with Trick-or-Treat Bash
Running Vines Winery took trick-or-treating to a whole new level on Friday, October 28 with its family-friendly Trick-Or-Treat Bash. During Chesterton’s annual downtown trick-or-treat, little monsters and ghosts could take a delightful break from prowling the streets and stop in with their parents to enjoy all kinds of Halloween-themed treats and music. It was a spooky good time for everyone.
valpo.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana brings a fresh look to Crown Point Community Library
The interior of the Crown Point Community Library is in the process of receiving a new, polished look with the help of CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana. The team has been working on giving a fresh coat of paint to around 50,000 square feet inside the community space and is now just weeks away from putting the final touches on the project.
Generous trick-or-treaters hailed as Halloween heroes
A pair of trick-or-treaters from Northwest Indiana were caught on video doing something really sweet on Halloween. Now, the siblings are getting recognized for their selfless act.
valpo.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
valpo.life
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
valpo.life
South Shore Line to offer active-duty military personnel & veterans free transportation Nov. 11 through Nov. 14
To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 11-14, 2022. “By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel our gratitude for their service,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL.
nwi.life
Redwood Landscape creates ideal outdoor common area for Crown Point residents
Redwood Landscape is making Walkerton Park, one of Crown Point’s newest subdivisions, the place to be for outdoor parties and get-togethers with a newly designed common area for all its residents to use. The area, totaling about 140 feet by 80 feet, will feature many different amenities perfect for...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
valpo.life
Northwest Health celebrates employees with spooktastic trunk-or-treats
Last week, Northwest Health showed appreciation to their dedicated team members with Trunk-or-Treats at their Northwest Health – La Porte and Porter locations. The events featured fun-filled activities including face painting, balloon animals, and of course Halloween decorated cars filled with candy and treats for the kids. Kids, dressed...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Katie Johnston
While the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many safely tucked away in their homes, Katie Johnston was on the frontlines. Johnston, director of nursing at HealthLinc, was suited up and in her community trying to protect La Porte. After spending her time traveling between HealthLinc’s clinical sites, being able to support La Porte helped her connect with the community.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
valpo.life
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community
When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
hometownnewsnow.com
Driver Found Stewed After Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a driver crashing into a fence Sunday afternoon near Michigan City. Marc Cizewski, 56, of La Porte, is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, his 2021 Honda Civic about 2:30 p.m....
hometownnewsnow.com
Nobody Seriously Harmed in Afternoon Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman smelling smoke looked down and saw fire in her living room early this afternoon. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the flames were contained to the first floor of a two-story house at 1211 Pennsylvania Avenue near Stone Lake. “They got...
