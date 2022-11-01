Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

NEW BUFFALO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO