Read full article on original website
Related
Logistics startup Flexport plans hiring spree, to double engineers in 2023
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Flexport, one of the most valuable logistics startups, is looking to add about 400 engineers to double its technical team by next year, a top company executive told Reuters.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
AIT Worldwide Logistics Appoints Transflo CEO, Renee Krug, to Board of Directors
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to welcome Transflo Chief Executive Officer, Renee Krug, as the newest industry executive to accept a seat on the company’s board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005407/en/ Newly appointed AIT Worldwide Logistics board of directors member, Transflo CEO, Renee Krug (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS
Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS. “As we evolve our strategy to connect...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
metalconstructionnews.com
NCCER to Release Research on Recruiting Women to Construction Trades
The National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) announces that it has completed focus group interviews with more than 200 women in the construction trades as part of an ongoing research project. The goal of the project is to provide guidelines to assist employers in attracting and retaining women as craft professionals for their construction firms. The final report will be published in March 2023 to celebrate Women in Construction Week.
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
rtands.com
Plasser American acquires DPR
Plasser American has announced the acquisition of DPR, a rail inspection technology company. The acquisition of DPR provides Plasser American with latest cutting edge products and knowledge in the use of Ultrasonic Technology for railway inspection. DPR’s latest product leverages patented software to drive a state of the art electronics platform. This platform incorporates Conventional Ultrasonics, Phased Array technology and advanced AI to achieve a strong result for customers.
Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005407/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
Work From Home as an Entry-Level Sales Coordinator for Marriott
Marriott is hiring a sales coordinator to work remotely full time in the United States. You will be performing general office work and sales duties, including emailing, typing, copying and writing sales-related documents such as proposals, contracts and event orders. You will also be responding to guest questions about the property facilities and services.
gcimagazine.com
Haus Labs Appoints VP of Product Development
Haus Labs has named Nicole Sokol as vice president, product development, where she will be focusing on product strategy, product development, merchandising and product design. Sokol will be responsible for the conceptualization, initiation, development, evaluation and execution of new product development and formula improvements across multiple product categories. She joins...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Mpact rebrands waste management service
Mpact, a paper and plastics packaging manufacturer and recycling business based in Johannesburg, has renamed its on-site waste management service offering. The company has rebranded its service, previously called Remade On Site, as Mpact Waste Management, making the service its own brand within the Mpact group. According to Mpact, its...
accessinternational.media
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
TOTUS Welcomes Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to provide gift card issuance and comprehensive program management solutions for brands, has named Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Thiegs brings 24 years of experience in the payments, loyalty, and stored value industries as an entrepreneurial leader whose partnerships have helped scores of brands, hundreds of organizations, and 100+ million North American consumers receive incentives, rewards, and promotions across the coupon, digital currency, and gift card mediums. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005554/en/ Eric Thiegs - TOTUS SVP of Strategic Partnerships (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Global payments provider SWIFT has appointed Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Mamondez will serve on SWIFT’s executive committee and report directly to SWIFT’s CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has more than 25 years of international financial services experience. Prior...
fashionunited.com
Weffan x Liquid Editions wins Design Futures 2022
The Fashion District and Pangaia named Graysha Audren, founder of 3D woven textile company Weffan, as the winner of its Design Futures Innovation Prize 2022 for the Weffan x Liquid Editions collaboration. This year's Design Futures challenged sustainably-driven designers and businesses to present new circular design solutions by developing ways...
3printr.com
CyBe to 3D-print four-story apartment in Eindhoven
CyBe is a specialist in 3D concrete printing with proprietary hardware, software, and printing materials. With these tools, CyBe is pushing the boundaries and collaborating with Lab040 in Eindhoven to create the first-ever, 3D printed, four-story apartment. High-volume construction. Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) is a way of constructing completed...
Comments / 0