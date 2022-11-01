Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
hammerandrails.com
And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...
Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Rebecca Thode
Director of Operations at Wee Care Child Development Center, Rebecca Thode was born and raised right in Chesterton, Indiana, meaning her home is not too far away from where she runs the business that’s been in her family for almost 40 years now. However, her original stay here was...
valpo.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Purdue appeals ‘Nancy Roe’ verdict
Purdue has filed its appeal to a federal jury’s decision that it violated Title IX when it expelled a former student in 2017. Nancy Roe v. Purdue, which resulted in a five-day trial in September in Hammond, Indiana, asked whether Purdue and two administrators treated a student called Nancy Roe unfairly when she was expelled, then suspended after an appeal, following a sexual assault allegation she made that same year. Purdue officials said Roe was expelled for lying about being “incapacitated” during the sexual encounter. That expulsion was later reduced to a suspension, but Roe never returned to the university.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
valpo.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
CBS News
School bus crash in Hobart, Indiana, sends one person to hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana. The crash closed the intersection of Rand Street and Hobart Road, according to the Hobart Fire Department. One person from the car was taken to the hospital. All...
valpo.life
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WISH-TV
Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Hammond Interim President and CEO releases statement on plans for services
Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster Interim President and CEO Barbara Anderson issued the following statement today regarding Franciscan Health Hammond:. “In 2021, Franciscan Health announced that the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved a $30 million investment in the 100-year-old Hammond campus to renovate some buildings and $15 million to demolish buildings that no longer have a useful life. The scaled down, 10-bed inpatient unit and Emergency Department would continue to serve the needs of the Hammond community.
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
Kids honored after donating own Halloween candy in Northwest Indiana
LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- Most trick-or-treaters are out to get as much candy as possible.But two Northwest Indiana kids will be honored for leaving some Halloween candy behind for other kids.When two trick-or-treaters found an empty candy bowl at a home in Lowell, Indiana they took candy from their own bags to make sure there was some for the next group to find. The Hammond Firefighters Local 556 asked on Facebook if anyone recognized the boy and girl and users came through.Firefighters talked with the children's mom and are now working on a way to thank the kids for their selfless actions.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
Comments / 0