LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- Most trick-or-treaters are out to get as much candy as possible.But two Northwest Indiana kids will be honored for leaving some Halloween candy behind for other kids.When two trick-or-treaters found an empty candy bowl at a home in Lowell, Indiana they took candy from their own bags to make sure there was some for the next group to find. The Hammond Firefighters Local 556 asked on Facebook if anyone recognized the boy and girl and users came through.Firefighters talked with the children's mom and are now working on a way to thank the kids for their selfless actions.

LOWELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO