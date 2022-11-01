Read full article on original website
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
TechRadar
Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online
Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
Hillicon Valley — Twitter to charge for user verification
Under Twitter’s new leadership, the social media platform is expected to start charging users $8 per month to be verified. Meanwhile, a senior cyber official said government agencies are “concerned” about disinformation campaigns ahead of the midterms. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol…
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Mark Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, experts reveal
MARK Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, according to experts. The Meta founder and Facebook CEO has invested more than $10billion into creating the metaverse, a set of interconnected virtual worlds. Speaking Tuesday at a Global Counsel event, Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes revealed...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
New Google tool lets you remove personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date
Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
NPR
An end to China's rare earth monopoly?
Mining for rare earth metals, essential components of the magnets used in most high-tech manufacturing, has assumed vital strategic importance as more and more industries depend on a limited supply. And for decades, China has been the undisputed kingpin: it exports over 80 percent of the world's rare earth metals. Nations across the globe are scrambling to develop their own mining infrastructure — or even look outside the atmosphere — to compete.
NASDAQ
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?
Meta Platforms' quarter, investors would be forgiven if they expected dreadful results from another social media company, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). However, that's not what Pinterest reported for the third quarter, causing its stock to rise nearly 15% the day after reporting. With the stock still down over 70% from its...
TechCrunch
Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts
Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
President Biden had a warning this week for Americans. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We must with one, overwhelming, unified voice speak as a country and say there's no place, no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it's directed at Democrats or Republicans - no place, period - no place ever.
TikTok looking to challenge Amazon with global warehouse network
The Chinese-owned company operates a TikTok Shop for sellers in the U.K. and Southeast Asia. It has also been piloting an in-app shopping feature in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
General Mills, Audi join list of companies pausing Twitter ads
SAN FRANCISCO -- General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese."As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and "will continue to evaluate the situation."Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk...
