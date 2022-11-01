ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online

Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Twitter to charge for user verification

Under Twitter’s new leadership, the social media platform is expected to start charging users $8 per month to be verified.   Meanwhile, a senior cyber official said government agencies are “concerned” about disinformation campaigns ahead of the midterms.  This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol…
CNET

How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently

PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
TechCrunch

Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
NPR

An end to China's rare earth monopoly?

Mining for rare earth metals, essential components of the magnets used in most high-tech manufacturing, has assumed vital strategic importance as more and more industries depend on a limited supply. And for decades, China has been the undisputed kingpin: it exports over 80 percent of the world's rare earth metals. Nations across the globe are scrambling to develop their own mining infrastructure — or even look outside the atmosphere — to compete.
NASDAQ

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms' quarter, investors would be forgiven if they expected dreadful results from another social media company, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). However, that's not what Pinterest reported for the third quarter, causing its stock to rise nearly 15% the day after reporting. With the stock still down over 70% from its...
TechCrunch

Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts

Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
NPR

Consider This from NPR

President Biden had a warning this week for Americans. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We must with one, overwhelming, unified voice speak as a country and say there's no place, no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it's directed at Democrats or Republicans - no place, period - no place ever.
The Verge

OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API

OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
CBS San Francisco

General Mills, Audi join list of companies pausing Twitter ads

SAN FRANCISCO -- General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese."As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and "will continue to evaluate the situation."Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk...

