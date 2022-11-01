Read full article on original website
Day earns Player of the Game honors in Warren win over Hamburg
After a great Thursday night performance in Warren’s final regular season game of the 2022 season, senior cornerback Malik Day earned Saline River Chronicle Player of the Game honors for his play against Hamburg. Day posted four tackles on the night. He also had a fumble recovery which he...
Lumberjacks crowned 8-4A Conference Champions after defeating Hamburg
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lumberjacks were officially crowned the 2022 8-4A Conference Champions Thursday night, November 3 after defeating the Hamburg Lions by the final of 42-7 at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren, capping a 9-1 regular season record in which the Jacks went undefeated in conference play.
Crews respond to crash near Saline River bridge on Highway 63
Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.
Two-vehicles collide on Main Street in Warren Friday night
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
