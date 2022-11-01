ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Players the Penguins Should Call Up From the AHL This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a tremendous amount of talent to call up from the American Hockey League (AHL). They have created a system in Wilkes-Barre that has allowed them to develop players such as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Brian Dumoulin, just to name a few. Recently, Samuel Poulin and Drew O’Connor have made their way into the Penguins’ lineup and both players played their previous seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Alexander Nylander, Filip Hållander, and Ty Smith should be next on the Penguins’ call-up list if they are looking for help from the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen

After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away. Instead, he waited about 30 minutes and watched the beginning of the on-ice party...
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier

While on TSN “Insider Trading” last week (Oct. 27), Pierre LeBrun dropped some pretty notable news regarding the San Jose Sharks. The popular insider reported that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. Therefore, it seems that players like Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Mario Ferraro, and James Reimer can be had for the right price. However, I’d argue that their most valuable trading piece is Timo Meier, and they would be wise to see what they could get for him.
SAN JOSE, CA
WGMD Radio

Sharks’ Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks

San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

San Jose Sharks’ Future Is at a Crossroads

General manager Mike Grier has the pressure-filled task of engineering the most pivotal season in San Jose Sharks’ history. The front office’s decisions throughout the 2022-23 season will dictate their route to contention and how long that will take. Not the least of which includes the uncertain future of their prized restricted free agent, Timo Meier. From my observations of the franchise’s current state and personnel, the Sharks have very few options and a limited window of time to make them. Also consider that in their 31-year history, they have never committed to a full rebuild.
SAN JOSE, CA
ESPN

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche Have 3 Second Line Center Options to Consider

Alex Newhook might well be the Colorado Avalanche’s second-line center in time, but it feels like his placement there is premature. J.T. Compher has been playing more minutes than him on a regular basis, and head coach Jared Bednar makes decisions on who gets ice time based on who fills their role best. Even if he says differently, ice time says he doesn’t think it is Newhook.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Rantanen and Lehkonen's Guide to Finland

Tips and recommendations from Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen about visiting their home country of Finland. Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen shared their top tips and recommendations about visiting their home country of Finland. MUST DOS:. Lehkonen: You've got to go to a wooden sauna, that's number one. There's tons...

