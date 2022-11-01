Read full article on original website
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
AEW News: Jarrett’s Debut, Colt Cabana’s Return, Who Was Backstage
Pwinsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was kept hidden backstage prior to appearing on AEW Dynamite last night. Jarrett was flown into Washington D.C for the show, which filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. Tony Khan would go on to announce that Jarrett has been named as the Director of Business Development. Khan...
More News On Colt Cabana’s Return On AEW Dynamite
Colt Cabana made his return to AEW television this week, as he took on current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in an open challenge match. Despite being seen as a one-off appearance, Cabana’s return on AEW Dynamite this week was done in order to boost backstage morale. AEW President Tony Khan made the decision himself, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cabana was given the spotlight after months away from AEW TV because he is very well-liked within AEW and has many friends in the locker room. Because Cabana is still under contract with the promotion, he could still be used on AEW television even if it isn’t a long-term plan.
Main Event For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling Revealed, More
Impact Wrestling fans now know what tonight’s main event will be. According to Pwinsider, Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. The report also notes that Impact! Plus has included all August 2009 episodes of Impact Wrestling on the service.
AEW News – Danhausen Attempts To Hijack RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Set, FTR, Ari Daivari
You can check out Danhausen’s latest vlog below. In this episode, the very nice, very evil one attempts to hijack the set of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check that out below:. FTR’s Dax Harwood took to Twitter today to reveal where fans can purchase an officially...
New Match Added To Thursday’s Impact Wrestling
Former champions will collide on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling as the promotion announced today that Moose will face off against Ace Austin in a singles match. Moose is a former Impact World Champion, and Austin is a former Impact X-Division Champion. You can check out the official...
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got a new match announced for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company took to Twitter earlier today to announce that we’ll be seeing the Gates of Agony facing off against Samoa Joe and Wardlow. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode...
Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Is Underrated, Calls Seth Rollins The Next Shawn Michaels
Kurt Angle believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels. During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jon Moxley’s time in The Shield and why he believes “Mox” is underrated, Seth Rollins’ future in WWE, and more.
Notes On Rick Ross’ Dynamite Appearance, Billy Gunn Birthday Bash
Fightful Select has some additional notes from backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. According to Grapsody’s Will Washington, AEW had been making overtures for rapper Rick Ross to make an appearance as far back as August. Ross made his debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and...
New Match Added To Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
We’ve got a new match announced for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 18th from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The company announced today that Bully Ray vs. Moose will be taking place on the show. You can check out...
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
Nick Aldis: Bret Hart Pitched The Match vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
If you missed the WrestleWeen 2 event that took place over the weekend, you might not have seen that Nick Aldis prevailed over Davey Boy Smith, Jr. to capture the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. The match took place for the Dungeon Wrestling promotion. Aldis sat down to chat with ComicBook.com...
Impact Wrestling Results (11/3/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on November 3, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 10/27. #1. [X Division Tournament] Kenny King vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey — Winner: Mike Bailey. The Motor City...
AEW’s Thunder Rosa Set For Meet & Greet This Weekend
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a meet and greet this weekend in Texas. This will be Rosa’s first appearance for anything AEW-related since taking time off in August for a back injury. Toni Storm currently holds the interim title. The announcement reads:
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Wants To Work With
Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to AEW television last night, following the All-Atlantic Championship match. Shibata confronted PAC, who was attempting to beat down Orange Cassidy following the title fight. Cassidy retained the title in last night’s match, setting up an All-Atlantic City Dream Match between himself and the...
