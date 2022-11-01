Read full article on original website
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
PHOTO: The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Pay-Per-View Set
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to share a first look at the set for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. She captioned the photo with,. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”
Main Event For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling Revealed, More
Impact Wrestling fans now know what tonight’s main event will be. According to Pwinsider, Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. The report also notes that Impact! Plus has included all August 2009 episodes of Impact Wrestling on the service.
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested After Wild Scene Unfolds
A former WWE developmental talent has been arrested. Kyle Rasmussen, who worked in FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after a crazy incident this past Saturday. According to a report from the Detroit News, Rasmussen was arrested after he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck that he was a passenger in.
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
New AEW Reality TV Series Has Reportedly Begun Filming
An as-yet unnamed AEW reality television show has reportedly begun filming, according to a report from Pwinsider. The report indicates that filming began this week, with Warner Bros. Discovery producing the program. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent backstage at Dynamite. They’ll also be filming at...
Lance Anoa’i On Rumored Mania Main Event Between Roman And Rock
During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu (aka Lance Anoa’i) discussed the long-rumored WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Samu is the real-life cousin of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In his appearance, he talked about who would have the edge in the match and more. You can read highlights (and see a clip of his interview) below:
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,855 tickets out. There was a late surge in ticket sales this past week. Next week’s episode...
AEW News – Danhausen Attempts To Hijack RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Set, FTR, Ari Daivari
You can check out Danhausen’s latest vlog below. In this episode, the very nice, very evil one attempts to hijack the set of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check that out below:. FTR’s Dax Harwood took to Twitter today to reveal where fans can purchase an officially...
Impact Wrestling Results (11/3/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on November 3, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 10/27. #1. [X Division Tournament] Kenny King vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey — Winner: Mike Bailey. The Motor City...
Hijo Del Vikingo Injury News: Details On How It Happened, More
A previous report mentioned that Hijo Del Vikingo suffered a dislocated left elbow recently. He announced that he’d be about for three weeks. He wrote at the time, “Yesterday at the Tlaxcala show I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I will be out for about 3 weeks, thanks to all my teammates who supported me, my family, my girlfriend, and my brother @octagonjraaa for staying until the end.”
AEW Is Looking For A New Medical Coordinator, ROH Final Battle Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went on sale to the general public today. ROH Final Battle 2022 takes place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. All Elite Wrestling has posted a new job listing for a new medical coordinator....
