Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen once shared that Dennis Rodman was living two different lives at the same time.
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”
Charles Barkley had it out for John Stockton, admitted he wanted to hurt him.
ESPN
Deion Sanders bans team from leaving hotel after rapper's death
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he will not allow his players to leave their hotel this weekend when they face Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. Sanders said family members and friends who want to...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Trevor Lawrence news
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawerence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most around the league assumed that he was destined to be a star quarterback in the league. But in his second NFL season, that’s not exactly what has happened.
Comments / 0