Window Into MJHS 8th Grade Science Classes
The 8th graders in Ms. Hammari’s science class have been learning about kinetic and potential energy this term. They explored different variables and the transfer of energy by building zip lines and roller coasters.
October Fun in Ms. McCullough's Class
October was a great month for Ms. McCullough's class. The students attended the Symphony, had a class "glow day" and created more rollercoasters!
