ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nebo.edu

Window Into MJHS 8th Grade Science Classes

The 8th graders in Ms. Hammari’s science class have been learning about kinetic and potential energy this term. They explored different variables and the transfer of energy by building zip lines and roller coasters.
nebo.edu

October Fun in Ms. McCullough's Class

October was a great month for Ms. McCullough's class. The students attended the Symphony, had a class "glow day" and created more rollercoasters!

Comments / 0

Community Policy