ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Folks Picking the Commanders over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Washington Commanders (4-4) in Week 9. The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 8 on the road, extending their winning streak to three games. The Vikings conquered the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 3.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Injury Report Looks Longer than Usual

The Minnesota Vikings typically have had very short injury reports early in the season. Overall, they’ve been blessed with good health through the 2022 season. However, their first Week 9 Vikings injury report looks a bit longer than usual. There are six players listed on Wednesday’s injury report, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nick Olson breaks down Vikings trade deadline move

Nick Olson @NickOlsonNFL, Writer for Zone Coverage @zonecoveragemn and Viking Territory @vikingterritory. Does this move put the Vikings over the top? O’Connell’s missing piece?. Packers not trading for a WR or TE for Aaron Rogers?. Za’Darius Smith the steal of the offseason in the NFL?
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy