Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement

The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
Belville planning board approves application for 160 apartments

BELVILLE NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville’s planning board signed off on a new apartment complex development, as it moves forward with its Vision 2030 Development Plan. The application is for a 13-acre, 160-unit apartment complex to be built directly behind town hall on River Road. The...
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
Cedar Point planning board hears presentation on land-use plan survey

CEDAR POINT — Respondents to a survey for development of the town’s comprehensive land-use plan update are generally happy with where they live but – no surprise – concerned about traffic on Highway 24 and the pace of development. Representatives of Benchmark Inc., the consulting firm...
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
Volunteers work to expand oyster bed, clean shoreline

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – A living shoreline project has grown along the Brunswick County coastline thanks to help from more than 100 volunteers on Thursday. St. James Conservancy organized the event with help from South Brunswick High School, UNCW and several community members. The high school students ranged from freshmen to seniors while much of UNCW’s help came from students studying marine biology. The youngest volunteer in attendance was Chandler Cottrell, just eight years old. His mother says he’s been lending a hand in the project since he was four.
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract

Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
