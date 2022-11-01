Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
Related
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville planning board approves application for 160 apartments
BELVILLE NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville’s planning board signed off on a new apartment complex development, as it moves forward with its Vision 2030 Development Plan. The application is for a 13-acre, 160-unit apartment complex to be built directly behind town hall on River Road. The...
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
publicradioeast.org
‘Black lives do matter’ art installation to be relocated after ordinance change
Wilmington City council voted earlier this week to approve an amendment to its land-use code that would allow the relocation of the ‘Black lives do matter’ art installation. In September, council held a heated debate on the mural, and ultimately voted to remove it from its current location...
whqr.org
Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Wilmington's hot real estate market extends into rentals, and it's among the most dramatic increases in the entire country. In January of 2017, Wilmington's average rent was $893. Last month, it sat at $1,430, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The nation's average rent now sits at $1,371/month. A household would...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point planning board hears presentation on land-use plan survey
CEDAR POINT — Respondents to a survey for development of the town’s comprehensive land-use plan update are generally happy with where they live but – no surprise – concerned about traffic on Highway 24 and the pace of development. Representatives of Benchmark Inc., the consulting firm...
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
foxwilmington.com
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
foxwilmington.com
Volunteers work to expand oyster bed, clean shoreline
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – A living shoreline project has grown along the Brunswick County coastline thanks to help from more than 100 volunteers on Thursday. St. James Conservancy organized the event with help from South Brunswick High School, UNCW and several community members. The high school students ranged from freshmen to seniors while much of UNCW’s help came from students studying marine biology. The youngest volunteer in attendance was Chandler Cottrell, just eight years old. His mother says he’s been lending a hand in the project since he was four.
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
whqr.org
'Black Lives Do Matter' mural to relocate following change to land-use code
In September, council held a heated debate on the mural, and ultimately voted to remove it from its current location by the end of the year. Installed in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, the mural was originally intended to stand for a year, but was given a one-year extension in 2021.
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has worked...
WECT
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
coastalreview.org
Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract
Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
Comments / 0