Reopening of Trinity County hospital brings full emergency services
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Memorial Hospital District has partnered with gulf-coast based MidCoast Health System to bring back emergency services to Trinity County. “We have heard and have gotten from the board the desire and need for emergency services there,” said MidCoast marketing director, Savanna Smith. She said...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases for much of Deep East Texas Friday night
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
City of Lufkin updates animal ordinances in hopes of helping overpopulation problem
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas has a stray dog problem. The City of Lufkin is tackling the issue hands-on with their updated ordinances now in effect. “It was important to update our code just really to make the laws more clear and concise and also to set the expectation for our […]
School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The deputy’s...
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
Lufkin updates city’s animal ordinances
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early. According to the Department of State Health Services, cases of flu-like illnesses at the start of the flu season have doubled since before the pandemic. In October 2019, DSHS reports the percentage of visits to the hospital for the flu was 2%. This October, that number is at 4%, a concern as flu season has just started.
Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut
“We have amazing complexes for athletics. We have amazing complexes for industry. We have it all,” Mack said. He said the median age of Longview residents was previously in their forties, but it has now dropped to around 35 years old. |. “The Latino has the opportunity to really...
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett
CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash causes delays at Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A two-car crash at the intersection of Raguet Street at North John Redditt Drive on Wednesday is causing delays, according to officials. “The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified,” officials said. Those traveling through the area are asked to use caution and expect delays at this […]
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
“Our motto is move forward. No looking back. We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building,” said post senior vice commander John Ashcraft. SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects. Updated:...
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
Truck-Tractor Loses Load at SH 7, U.S. 84 Intersection
November 2, 2022 - (Submitted photos) - The intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 7 East in Joaquin was the scene of a truck-tractor incident involving a lost load on Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 9:30am. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene it was found a...
Fire at Nacogdoches city landfill ‘contained,’ smoke could last for days
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze […]
