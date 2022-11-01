ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Reopening of Trinity County hospital brings full emergency services

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Memorial Hospital District has partnered with gulf-coast based MidCoast Health System to bring back emergency services to Trinity County. “We have heard and have gotten from the board the desire and need for emergency services there,” said MidCoast marketing director, Savanna Smith. She said...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin updates city’s animal ordinances

East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early. According to the Department of State Health Services, cases of flu-like illnesses at the start of the flu season have doubled since before the pandemic. In October 2019, DSHS reports the percentage of visits to the hospital for the flu was 2%. This October, that number is at 4%, a concern as flu season has just started.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut

“We have amazing complexes for athletics. We have amazing complexes for industry. We have it all,” Mack said. He said the median age of Longview residents was previously in their forties, but it has now dropped to around 35 years old. |. “The Latino has the opportunity to really...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Sulphur Springs Damage Report

Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett

CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash causes delays at Lufkin intersection

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A two-car crash at the intersection of Raguet Street at North John Redditt Drive on Wednesday is causing delays, according to officials. “The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified,” officials said. Those traveling through the area are asked to use caution and expect delays at this […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Truck-Tractor Loses Load at SH 7, U.S. 84 Intersection

November 2, 2022 - (Submitted photos) - The intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 7 East in Joaquin was the scene of a truck-tractor incident involving a lost load on Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 9:30am. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene it was found a...
JOAQUIN, TX

