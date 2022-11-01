The Scan by 2 Minute Medicine®: The Last Dance, Head of State, Trouble on the Farm and the Heart of COVID-19!

Read full article on original website
Endovascular therapy associated with slightly improved outcomes in acute stroke patients with distal medium vessel occlusion compared with medical management
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 286 patients with acute stroke with distal medium vessel occlusion treated with endovascular therapy (EVT) vs medical management alone, no significant difference in 90-day functional independence was found, however, EVT was associated with slightly improved 90-day excellent outcome. 2. The rate of symptomatic...
No difference between warfarin or dabigatran for cognitive outcomes in geriatric populations
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
Spirituality may aid patients with neurological diseases cope with their illness
1. In patients with neurological disorders, spirituality appeared to be associated with a higher quality of life and emotional wellbeing. 2. Furthermore, there was a lower incidence of certain neurological disorders (e.g. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia) amongst religious communities incorporating lifestyle recommendations, compared to the general population. Evidence Rating...
Differences amongst eating disorder diagnoses should be considered in effective management
1. Amongst adolescents with anorexia nervosa (AN) and bulimia nervosa (BN), interventions involving family-based therapy outperformed active control groups. 2. In binge-eating disorder (BED), psychotherapy and lisdexamfetamine outperformed active control. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Eating disorders typically peak during adolescent years and have significant mental and physical health impacts...
Binocular eye tracking-based device is non-inferior to patching for the treatment of amblyopia
1. In a small randomized controlled trial, children with amblyopia who used a newly developed binocular dichoptic home device had similar visual acuity at 16 weeks to children whose dominant eye was patched. 2. Treatment adherence was significantly higher in the device group than the patching group, at 91% compared...
Glycopyrrolate not associated with decreased vasopressor use for cesarean deliveries
1. In pregnant patients undergoing non-elective cesarean section, the use of glycopyrrolate does not significantly reduce vasopressor requirements and prevent hypotension compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In cesarean sections, spinal anesthesia is a frequently used anesthetic technique; however, hypotension is a common adverse event which has negative...
Renal artery denervation is effective and well-tolerated for blood pressure reduction
1. Patients assigned to renal artery denervation had significantly lower office and ambulatory blood pressures at 36-month follow-up compared to sham control. 2. Renal artery denervation was well-tolerated with similar rates of the composite safety endpoint at 48 months between treatment groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
Laryngeal mask airway is suitable method for surfactant administration in infants with respiratory distress syndrome
1. In a randomized controlled trial, laryngeal mask airway (LMA) surfactant administration was associated with lower rates of early failure and less surfactant reflux than endotracheal tube (ETT) surfactant administration. 2. LMA and ETT surfactant administration did not differ in terms of adverse events during treatment, clinical outcomes, or risk...
