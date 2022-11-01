Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
University of Connecticut
Huskies Shutout #15 Boston College
STORRS, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team took game one in a two-game series against No. 15 Boston College by a score of 1-0 Friday night. Period 1: The Huskies got off to a strong start in the first period. Under a minute into the game, Coryn Tormala stormed down the ice finding an open Jada Habisch who would knock in the first goal of the night. UConn would continue to apply heavy pressure as they ended the first with 13 shots on goal to Boston College's three. At the end of the first, the score remained 1-0.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Set for Another Big East Road Trip
Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team is set for a second consecutive two-game road trip this weekend. The Huskies will face Xavier Friday, November 4 at 6 PM and Creighton on Sunday, November 6 at 12 PM. UConn enters the Big East matchups 13-10 overall and...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Earn All-BIG EAST Honors
The BIG EAST Conference announced their All-BIG EAST players and teams on the morning of Thursday, November 3rd with four UConn players earning honors, including a Freshman of the Year honor. Sol Simone, freshman from Argentina, was awarded All-BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and All-BIG EAST First Team. Senior back, Claire Jandewerth, was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team as well. Veteran goalkeeper, Cheyenne Sprecher, and freshman, Julia Bressler, were named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team.
University of Connecticut
UConn Set for 76th Meeting With UMass
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut and University of Massachusetts are set to face-off for the 76th time on Friday night from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Friday's game will be "Huskies and Heroes" game honoring member of the military and their families. The Huskies and...
University of Connecticut
MSOC loses to Georgetown on senior night
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team fell to the Georgetown Hoyas 1-0 Wednesday night at Ray Reid Field at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. With the loss the Huskies fell just short of a bid in the BIG EAST Tournament finishing the regular season in seventh place on twelve points, just a point shy of sixth place Creighton.
University of Connecticut
Forever 32: Swin Cash to Have Number Retired
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut Division of Athletics will retire No. 32 in honor of former UConn women's basketball legend Swin Cash ahead of the Huskies' game vs. Texas on Monday, Nov. 14 in Gampel Pavilion. Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame...
wallstreetwindow.com
Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
Practicing ‘Kingston Kindness’: Community mourns passing of VB middle school student
15-year-old Kingston Silvis lived most of his life with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It is a disorder of progressive muscular weakness typically found in boys. He was born with it, but it began impacting him when he was five.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Friday Night Flights Week 9 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our ninth week of the season. Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, Indian River vs. Grassfield, Landstown vs. Green Run and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
2 Powerball tickets bought in Chesapeake win $150K, $50K
One ticket that won $150,000 on Monday was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway. The other winning ticket that won $50,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 1108 Volvo Parkway.
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
