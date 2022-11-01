ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker visits Hodgkins, stumps for votes as Election Day nears

It’s not often the governor of Illinois knocks on your front door. But such was the case Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of Lyons Street in Hodgkins at the home of Joanna Filkins. Filkins’ house was one of a few Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited after delivering a speech...
HODGKINS, IL

