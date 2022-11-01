Football, World Series most popular on television

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CBS News and Stations will deliver live midterm elections coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The CBS News’ America Decides: Campaign ‘22 election night special begins at 5 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming and on CBS TV from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, again from 11-11:35 p.m. ET for select CBS affiliates and continues from 12:37-2 a.m. ET live across all time zones.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO