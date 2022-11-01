San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team bowed out of the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships on Friday at the Barnes Tennis Center. Anastasiya Komar drew the No. 5-ranked player in the nation, Duke’s Chloe Beck, in her consolation quarterfinal matchup. The LSU Tiger opened the match on the front foot and won the first set by a margin of 6-4. Beck struck back in the second set as she won 6-2 and forced the match into a third set. Komar started the third set well, but Beck showed her experience and went on to win 6-3 to knock Komar out of the draw.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO