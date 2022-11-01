Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Basketball Legend Seimone Augustus
Seimone Augustus left a timeless legacy at LSU. A legacy so profound that, as the most decorated female student-athlete in LSU history, it will be cemented forever outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. There are words you can use to describe Augustus’ impact – on basketball, on LSU, on her...
LSUSports.net
Preview: Tigers Set for Top-10 Matchup with Alabama in Death Valley
The stage is set: It’s No. 10 LSU (6-2) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. It’s a privilege to play in games like these, says head coach Brian Kelly. It’s why you come to LSU. A top-10 showdown between the Tigers and the Tide with the SEC West at stake sounds like familiar territory for both programs entering the month of November, where contenders are born and pretenders are exposed.
LSUSports.net
Morris and Reese Named To Naismith Trophy Women’s Watchlist
BATON ROUGE – With the season three days away, that Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese have been named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watchlist as two of the top players in the country. Morris and Reese are LSU’s most highly touted...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Showcase Talent in 121-46 Exhibition Win Over Langston
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women’s Basketball team concluded exhibition play Thursday night with a 121-46 win over Langston University. Sa’Myah Smith recorded a double-double in 16 minutes of action Thursday night, finishing the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Smith went 8-9 from the field and made an impact on the offensive glass with 5 offensive rebounds.
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Concludes Play at ITA National Fall Championships
San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team bowed out of the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships on Friday at the Barnes Tennis Center. Anastasiya Komar drew the No. 5-ranked player in the nation, Duke’s Chloe Beck, in her consolation quarterfinal matchup. The LSU Tiger opened the match on the front foot and won the first set by a margin of 6-4. Beck struck back in the second set as she won 6-2 and forced the match into a third set. Komar started the third set well, but Beck showed her experience and went on to win 6-3 to knock Komar out of the draw.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Langston Thursday in Final Exhibition
BATON ROUGE – No. 14 LSU will take the PMAC floor Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in an exhibition against Langston in the Tigers’ final tune-up before the official start of the season next Monday. Thursday’s matchup against Langston is free for fans to attend. The game will...
theadvocate.com
Southside finishes off regular season in style with rout of Sam Houston
The Southside Sharks will enter the LHSAA high school football playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the state. Southside wrapped up its regular-season schedule by defeating Sam Houston 49-21 in a District 3-5A game to run its school-record winning streak to nine games Thursday night in St. Martinville.
Lake Charles American Press
Iowa’s playoff ready, closes out by beating Cecilia
IOWA — With the District 3-3A title alway in hand, the Iowa Yellow Jackets tuned up for the playoffs with a quality nondistrict win, beating Cecilia 17-7 Thursday night to close the regular season. The Yellow Jackets (9-1) will wait to see if they finish high enough in the...
Lake Charles American Press
Winner takes all in District 5-2A, Welsh wants quick start against longtime nemesis
The early minutes of tonight’s game will be key for Welsh when it takes on Notre Dame in Crowley for the District 5-2A football championship. In the last five meetings, Notre Dame (7-2, 4-0) has used a quick start to roll to double-digit wins, outscoring the Greyhounds (8-0, 4-0) 109-7 in the first 12 minutes. Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer wants to change that this time.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Forward LaDazhia Williams
LaDazhia Williams, a forward with four years of Southeastern Conference experience, is ready to take on her final collegiate season in purple and gold. Williams joined the LSU women’s basketball team this season as one of nine newcomers and two graduate transfers. Williams, who previously played at South Carolina her first two years of college and at Missouri the past two years, is no stranger to LSU and second-year head coach Kim Mulkey.
LSUSports.net
Campbell, Perkins Among Freshman of the Year Semifinalists
BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. are among a group of 14 players who have been selected as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The play of Campbell and Perkins have...
District Titles On The Line: 3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
These are the best high school football matchups across the Acadiana area.
LSUSports.net
10 Times A Winner, Ingrid Lindblad Earns SEC POW Honors
BATON ROUGE – A record setting conclusion to the fall women’s golf season deserves a closing fall award. Wednesday, LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her 10th career collegiate victory Sunday at the Battle At The Beach in Mexico. Lindblad became the...
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Named To Coaches All-SEC Preseason Second Team
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the selections for All-SEC made by the league coaches on the eve of the 2022-23 season. LSU forward KJ Williams, like on the media team announced at Tipoff23, was named a preseason second-team selection. The Tigers open the 2022-23 season...
Lake Charles American Press
Wood it happen? Transfer gets his chance at QB
Not everybody can be an overnight sensation. For six seasons Walker Wood waited for his moment. He changed schools, positions, even numbers all with the hope of one day being a starting quarterback. It didn’t happen at Kentucky, his home state university that he went to right out of Lafayette...
DeRidder, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown
Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
12newsnow.com
High School Football 2022 Bi-District Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — With every final score the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Check back over the next few days as details get for all of the Bi-District matchups are confirmed. 5A-DI BI-DISTRICT. McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur.
detailorientedtraveler.com
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
