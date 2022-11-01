Read full article on original website
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school in a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of a $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
Dennis G. Cronin, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 24, 2022. He was 69 years old. Born in Bronx, NY on May 5, 1953, he was the son of Peter J. and Dolores E. (Golvin) Cronin. Dennis is survived by his loving...
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
One of the most important parts about vacation and traveling is where we stay. It can range from an Airbnb, bed and breakfast, motel or hotel and more. Depending on the person or people traveling in a group, this may or may not be an easy decision to make. Some people prefer Air Bnbs over hotels and vice versa.
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Edwin “Mickey” O’Day, of Fort Mohave, AZ (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away on October 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was 92 years old. Born in Hollis, Queens, NY on December 8, 1929, he was the son of Edward G. and Emma J. (neeCavendish) O’Day.
Check out fun holiday events in Rockland, from a Santa workshop to visiting some Holiday Lights, and don’t forget to mark your calendars!
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.
