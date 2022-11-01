ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

94.3 Lite FM

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
sheenmagazine.com

Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York

One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Old Car Remains Uncovered from Creek in Kingston, New York

An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of a $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Dennis G. Cronin

Dennis G. Cronin, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 24, 2022. He was 69 years old. Born in Bronx, NY on May 5, 1953, he was the son of Peter J. and Dolores E. (Golvin) Cronin. Dennis is survived by his loving...
WARWICK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Luxurious New Boutique Hotel Set to Open in the Hudson Valley

One of the most important parts about vacation and traveling is where we stay. It can range from an Airbnb, bed and breakfast, motel or hotel and more. Depending on the person or people traveling in a group, this may or may not be an easy decision to make. Some people prefer Air Bnbs over hotels and vice versa.
GOSHEN, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Edwin “Mickey” O’Day

Edwin “Mickey” O’Day, of Fort Mohave, AZ (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away on October 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was 92 years old. Born in Hollis, Queens, NY on December 8, 1929, he was the son of Edward G. and Emma J. (neeCavendish) O’Day.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ

