Best of Vol Calls: Heupel talks Georgia and defensive performance against Kentucky
All eyes are on No. 2 Tennessee as it faces No. 1 Georgia this Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Tennessee is on an 8-0 winning streak this season with wins over five top 25 teams. Those wins include Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, Alabama and most recently Kentucky. The Vols’ defense held the...
Explosive offensive performance carries Lady Vols to a 5-set victory
Tennessee defeated Ole Miss in five sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13) on Wednesday night at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center in Oxford, Mississippi. The Lady Vols had an offensive explosion on Wednesday night. Tennessee tallied four players with over 10 kills. As a whole, the Lady Vols had 69 kills and hit .338%.
How a winning mindset forged an 8-0 start for Tennessee
In just over a season and a half into Josh Heupel’s tenure with Tennessee, he has flipped the football program from one that accepts mediocrity to one that settles for nothing less than greatness. No. 1 Tennessee is 8-0 for the first time since the illusive 1998 season, when...
Keys and Predictions: Georgia
Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, No. 1 Tennessee has its biggest game of the season against No. 3 Georgia with SEC and College...
Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early
No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
UT’s TikTok of the Month: ‘The best tip I’ve ever gotten’
Savanah Pierce, a transfer student at UT, posted a TikTok in October that reached over 540,000 views. The video has received an approximate total of 107,700 likes and counting. The video’s popularity is a result of the story it reveals – the unique way Pierce came into the possession of...
Professor RJ Hinde named interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences
The College of Arts and Sciences has appointed Professor RJ Hinde as the new interim dean to aid current Dean Theresa Lee as she prepares for retirement from her position. Hinde has been a University of Tennessee faculty member for 28 years. He is a member of the chemistry department and is currently the Vice Provost of Academic Affairs. He also served as the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for seven years.
A Dopo brings handcrafted pizza, calm atmosphere to the table
When analyzing the success of any restaurant, food is one of the most important factors to check off. When it comes to A Dopo, devoting focus to the tastiness of their pizza is something that they take pride in. But what this restaurant values equally to their food is the relationships between employees.
