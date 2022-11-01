On Friday, Lakers forward LeBron James finally addressed the Kyrie Irving situation, a day after the Brooklyn Nets guard and former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers was suspended for anti-semitic comments. James, who has quickly spoken out many times on various race-related controversies, finally got around to addressing the Irving situation after days of silence. “He caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate,” James said to reporters. “But I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you...

