Philadelphia, PA

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the World Series

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Houston Astros will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night from Citizens Bank Park. Both teams had an extra day off due to a rainout on Monday night.

The Astros are coming off a 5-2 win to even up the series with the Phillies in game two and will send out Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound in hopes of stealing on in Philly. Meanwhile, the Phillies will look to bounce back at home in front of their rowdy crowd tonight with Ranger Suarez on the bump to look for a 2-1 series lead.

We have you covered throughout the World Series, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game tonight.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

  • When: Tuesday, November 1
  • Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
  fuboTV (watch for free)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Houston Astros (-120) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+105)

O/U: 7.5

