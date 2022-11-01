NFL fans roasted Aaron Rodgers' salty reaction to the Packers' inactive NFL trade deadline

While a whirlwind of moves defined a chaotic 2022 NFL trade deadline for a host of contenders chasing the postseason and rebuilding teams looking to the future, one desperate squad was curiously absent from all the madness.

I’m talking, of course, about Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers. At 3-5, in a weird season of low quality, the Packers certainly aren’t out of the NFC postseason chase. They could’ve used some sort of playmaker like, say, a Chase Claypool (who went to rival Chicago instead) that could help their 38-year-old quarterback elevate the rest of a struggling roster.

Alas, that didn’t happen, and the Packers stayed quiet, with no significant additions that could help them down the stretch.

In a usual appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers seemed a little salty he didn’t have any notable news to talk about the Packers’ trade deadline:

Oh, man. Given Rodgers’ past history and displeasure with everything the Packers have done (or haven’t done) to support him, you just know he was quietly fuming that he didn’t get more help on the outside.

For what it’s worth, the Packers currently have +2000 odds (seventh-best) to win the NFC with oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook. You have to think that Green Bay missed a golden opportunity to help its aging quarterback make a playoff push and improve those chances.

