Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

The Boston Bruins will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Tuesday night from the PPG Paints Arena.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets and will look to extend their five-game winning streak with another win tonight. As for the Penguins, they have lost their last four games and will look to snap that tonight in front of the home crowd.

Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Tuesday, November 1

Tuesday, November 1 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins (+100) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-120)

O/U: 6.5

