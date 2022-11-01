Read full article on original website
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road. KU enters the game off the back of its bye week. With a win on Saturday, the Jayhawks would become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys, Mike Boynton try to move on after last year's postseason ban
Cheated. Hosed. Bamboozled. Screwed. Those around the college basketball world used any number of words to describe the NCAA’s decision to hit Oklahoma State with a postseason ban a season ago. And when more recent cases came due, like Memphis’ initial four Level I violations filed down to a slap on the wrist, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was watching.
LIVE GAME THREAD: Oklahoma State vs. Ouachita Baptist
GoPokes247 will be inside Gallagher-Iba Arena tonight for the exhibition between Oklahoma State men's basketball and Ouachita Baptist. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now / ESPN+. Updates will be posted below. Feel free to join in on the discussion and share your thoughts.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Kansas with Phog.net
Michael Swain of Phog.net and 247Sports provides an insider look at Kansas ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State. Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. More information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
pokesreport.com
Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Fraudulent purchase of OSU tickets leads to discovery of wire fraud scheme
A bizarre purchase at an Oklahoma university led to a federal investigation into a national wire fraud scheme.
