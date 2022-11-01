ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road. KU enters the game off the back of its bye week. With a win on Saturday, the Jayhawks would become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys, Mike Boynton try to move on after last year's postseason ban

Cheated. Hosed. Bamboozled. Screwed. Those around the college basketball world used any number of words to describe the NCAA’s decision to hit Oklahoma State with a postseason ban a season ago. And when more recent cases came due, like Memphis’ initial four Level I violations filed down to a slap on the wrist, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was watching.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

LIVE GAME THREAD: Oklahoma State vs. Ouachita Baptist

GoPokes247 will be inside Gallagher-Iba Arena tonight for the exhibition between Oklahoma State men's basketball and Ouachita Baptist. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now / ESPN+. Updates will be posted below. Feel free to join in on the discussion and share your thoughts.
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Kansas with Phog.net

Michael Swain of Phog.net and 247Sports provides an insider look at Kansas ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State. Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. More information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

