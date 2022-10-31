ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judge: ‘Rough’ day in court

WAUKESHA — Frustrations continued to run high in the courtroom on day 15 of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial, with the defendant in and out of an alternate courtroom several times for his conduct, the judge cutting off his examination of witnesses, and Brooks all but accusing police of perjury and the judge of having a financial interest in the case, with the judge saying the case has been the most challenging of her career.
WAUKESHA, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Supreme Court to hear eviction lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Right now, according to Nebraska law, it's up to a judge to determine if residents should be removed from their home. Legal Aid of Nebraska argues that goes against the constitutional right to a jury trial. And they're taking the issue all the way to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
NEBRASKA STATE
thesource.com

Do You Have a Constitutional Right to Record and Livestream a Police Stop? A Federal Court Will Decide

A federal appeals court heard arguments last week over the issue of whether police officers have the right to prevent car passengers from livestreaming traffic stops. Dijon Sharpe was in a car that was pulled over in Winterville, North Carolina in 2018. Mr. Sharpe proceeded to film the police interaction and livestream it on Facebook Live. In his complaint, he identifies himself as an African-American male “who records and broadcasts his interactions with law enforcement for his own protection.” Mr. Sharpe had previously been beaten by police officers during a traffic stop and decided that when he was stopped on the future, he would record and livestream the event.
WINTERVILLE, NC
thecentersquare.com

School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
OHIO STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Workers’ comp case makes its way to Nebraska Supreme Court

Lincoln, NE — A corrections worker who was injured during a self-defense training course wasn’t wrongfully terminated after her injury left her with permanent work restrictions, the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled. On Sept. 9, the court ruled that Suzette D. Dutcher’s claim was barred by workers’ compensation...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy