Hialeah, FL

Video shows moments before Republican canvasser attack in Hialeah

By CBS Miami Team
 1 day ago

MIAMI - New video surfaced Tuesday of the moments Republican canvasser Christopher Monzon got attacked in Hialeah .

The video was obtained by Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, who got it from prosecutors.

The images are not very clear but show a person, who's been identified as Monzon, seen falling back onto one of the suspect's cars and is then dropped to the ground.

Two dogs are also seen and according to prosecutors, they belong to another suspect who participated in the attack.

The two men, Javier Lopez and Jonathan Casanova are accused of beating up Monzon, as he passed out flyers for the Republican Party on October 23rd.

A hearing has been set in the case that may feature the victim testifying in court.

Comments / 18

Troy Trimble
14h ago

The Democratic party is Broken beyond repair by corruption,Graft and Radical Progressive leftist!It's easy to see the mentality that doesn't care what their party is doing as long as they think they are winning! NEWS FLASH, All Americans as a whole are all losing in one way or another! Once successfully divided ,Radical Progressives rod us of our freedoms and liberties,some of which we willingly acquiesced to! Our educational system ruined K through College! We are so deep in debt nationally are children and grandchildren are the generations that literally get to work till they are dead! More concerned with Abortion, handouts, making illegals legal and wiping out what's left with WOKEISM and Transgenderism! It's time to wake up before there's no reason to. Like all successful take overs, the useful IDIOTS are the first to be discarded when you're no longer useful! And History shows us it's harder and more costly to get back what's lost than fighting to keep it while YOU STILL HAVE IT !

Aimee Claire
1d ago

Shame on both political parties for bringing hate and violence!!

Click10.com

Officials release surveillance video showing attack on Rubio canvasser

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday showing last month’s violent attack on a canvasser for Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in Hialeah. Two men were accused in the Oct. 23 attack on Christopher Monzon as he passed out campaign...
HIALEAH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Surveillance Video Shows Beating of GOP Canvasser

A grainy video caught by a Hialeah resident’s surveillance camera captured the attack on “Cuban Confederate” Christopher Monzon, an allegedly former white supremacist who was out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Oct. 23. On the tape, two men can be seen whaling on the political volunteer, throwing kicks and punches at Monzon. The victim then sinks to the ground, trapped between the assailants’ cars, before a couple of large dogs enter the picture, which Monzon claims were sicced on him. According to Rubio, the attack left Monzon with internal bleeding and a broken jaw. “All I want is for the truth about what happened to get out. And the truth is it was politically motivated,” Monzon told The Miami Herald at a Proud Boys rally. Javier Lopez, whose mother claims he is apolitical and has never voted, has pleaded not guilty. He’s charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jonathan Casanova has also been arrested in connection with the attack.Read it at Miami Herald
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Tense moments after gun-on-campus call at McArthur High School

HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus.  "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation

MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated, CBS4 has learned.The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.CBS4 confirmed there is a pending Florida Bar investigation on Tamara Curtis. Our team is working right now to find out what this investigation is about. As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was formally sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole after two days of raw, emotional testimony from the loved ones of the 17 people who were gunned down five years ago and those who survived his attack.Cruz did not comment before Judge Elizabeth Scherer read over 30 counts of murder and attempted murder that he was convicted of.Cruz also showed no emotion during the sentencing even as those in the audience wept, shook their heads, or looked on as the process played out.The judge's voice broke as she read the...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport

MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of impersonating Broward deputies and stealing $50K from several victims

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man was in custody in Pennsylvania on charges that he allegedly impersonated deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Office over the phone and managed to steal tens of thousands of dollars from multiple victims.Raquan Hardy, 25, was being held at the county jail in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, after he was arrested there for a similar scheme, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.Investigators said Hardy faces a total of 21 counts in Broward County that are related to the phone scam.According to the statement, the charges include organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, impersonating a law...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Video captures suspect in attempted abduction of Miami woman

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are looking for a man they said tried to abduct a woman Wednesday night while she walked home from a store.  Authorities said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of S.W. 24 Street.The woman told police that while walking home from a nearby store along S.W. 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, she was "grabbed from behind by an unknown man who she encountered earlier while leaving the store." She told police she screamed for help, causing the man to release her so that he "could immediately escape from the area."Authorities describe the man as being approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, medium built (wide stomach), wearing a dark-colored hat, blue disposable surgical mask, dark colored shirt with khaki shorts.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz to be sentenced this week

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week - but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for his February 14th, 2018, massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the former Stoneman Douglas student to life without...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist rallies support at "Choose Freedom" tour stop in Wilton Manors

FORT LAUDERDALE - With less than a week to go until election day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is crisscrossing the state to rally support and votes. On Wednesday morning, Crist brought his "Choose Freedom Bus Tour" to the LGBT Victory Center Wilton Manors where he was joined by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a candidate for State House District 93. Crist was met by dozen of voters out on the street waving signs of support. He said despite trailing in some polls, he's confident about what will happen on election day. He said people need...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Graphic Video: South Florida Groomer accused of abusing dogs

Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse.FORT LAUDERDALE - A Boca Raton dog groomer was arrested after he was reportedly caught on cellphone video abusing two dogs. Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., the co-owner of American Dog Pet Grooming, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. According to investigators, an employee at the grooming service shot several videos which purportedly show Camargo abusing two dogs. In one he is shown punching a small dog, in another, he is "forcefully manhandling" a dog as it yelps in a tub, according to investigators. Arrest reports show this was not the first time Camargo has received complaints. However, this was the first time investigators had proof. Camargo is out on bond.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after police stand off in Coconut Creek

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man, who had barricaded himself inside a Coconut Creek apartment, was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off with police. https://cbsn.ws/3U1iFey Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Carrington apartments, in the 4800 block of N State Road 7, for a domestic dispute. "There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed. So the family members that were with the suspect were able to leave the apartment," said police spokesman Scotty Leamon When officers arrived the man went back inside the apartment and refused to come out. Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as police tried to get the man to surrender. Police said no shots were fired and at one point a Coral Springs police SWAT team was called in to assist. Just before 10:30 a.m. the stand off came to an end when the man surrendered.Leamon said the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation for injuries not related to the stand off. 
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Miami, FL
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

