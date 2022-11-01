Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
HCSO arrests accused Brooksville drug dealer
A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after being arrested in Brooksville by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Vice and Narcotics Unit. According to HCSO Deputy Public Information Officer (PIO) Michael Terry, the Unit recently acted on a tip that a large quantity of narcotics was destined for a residence in Hernando County.
ocala-news.com
Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes
A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
WCJB
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
80-year-old Villager jailed without bond after skipping probation appointments
An 80-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after skipping appointments with this probation officer. John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North was booked Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. This summer, Toupin pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the...
Man arrested after boy, 3, fatally shoots himself in the head, affidavit says
A man was arrested after a 3-year-old boy fatally shot himself in the head, according to an affidavit.
fox5ny.com
Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'
MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County
Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
leesburg-news.com
Former Taco Bell manager won’t be prosecuted after arrest in theft of night deposits
A former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager who had been accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits won’t face prosecution in the case. It has been determined that the case against 28-year-old Jasmine Daree Heard of Ocala “is not suitable for prosecution,” according to documents on file in Lake County Court.
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
2 Teens Shot, One Dead At Thonotosassa Halloween Party Overnight
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to deputies, on Tuesday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., multiple calls came in regarding a shooting that had taken place in the
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two suspects who allegedly stole purse from elderly victim at Publix
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are suspected of stealing an elderly victim’s purse at the Publix located on SW Highway 200 in Ocala. Shortly before the theft, the two suspects (pictured below) entered the grocery...
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
Comments / 1