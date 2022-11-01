ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
hernandosun.com

HCSO arrests accused Brooksville drug dealer

A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after being arrested in Brooksville by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Vice and Narcotics Unit. According to HCSO Deputy Public Information Officer (PIO) Michael Terry, the Unit recently acted on a tip that a large quantity of narcotics was destined for a residence in Hernando County.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes

A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
OCALA, FL
fox5ny.com

Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'

MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County

Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy