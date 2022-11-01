A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.

OCALA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO