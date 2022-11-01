Ford Announces $1 Million Capital Grants Program Backed By Ford Fund To Support Non-Profit Organizations In West Tennessee

Read full article on original website
Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier win awards at annual Texas Auto Writers Association Truck Rodeo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek and the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X were named winners in their categories by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual TAWA Truck Rodeo, a two-day rugged terrain evaluation held at Eagle Canyon Raceway off-road course in Decatur, Texas.
Texas Auto Writers Association Announces 2023 Texas Truck Rodeo Winners
The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) is pleased to announce the award winners of the 2023 TAWA Texas Truck Rodeo. This year's event was held in Decatur, Texas at the spectacular Eagles Canyon Raceway. The awards were announced in partnership with the Houston Auto Show on November 1, 2022 at 3:00pm Central Standard Time.
Ram 1500 Named 'Truck of Texas' at Annual Texas Truck Rodeo
2023 Grand Wagoneer Receives Best Interior and Best New Feature. •The no-compromise benchmark for full-size pick-up trucks, the Ram 1500, earns top honor as Truck of Texas, Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas category for a fifth consecutive year and Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas category for the seventh consecutive year.
