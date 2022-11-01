ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Big Announcement

Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.

