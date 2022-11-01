Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
labpulse.com
Veracyte announces Q3 financial results
Veracyte on Wednesday announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, with total revenue of $75.6 million, 25% higher than 2021’s third-quarter revenue of $60.4 million. Testing revenue was $64.6 million, an increase of 27% over $50.9 million in the third quarter of 2021;...
Teleperformance SE: Quarterly Information at September 30, 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005985/en/ Analyse de la croissance du chiffre d’affaires sur les 9 premiers mois 2022 (Graphique: Teleperformance)
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
daystech.org
Bharti Airtel Posts Profit Miss as 5G Rollout Gets Underway
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator . Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator because it begins to roll out 5G providers throughout the nation. The provider, led by...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
cheddar.com
Uber Beats Wall Street Estimates but Revenue Gains Might Be a One-Off
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Uber pleasantly surprised investors Tuesday with higher-than-expected revenue and an optimistic forecast for the coming quarter, despite macroeconomic headwinds and significant losses on its investments. The ride-sharing giant reported a...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
tipranks.com
Stellantis Drives Higher With Strong Results in Q3
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) reported its Q3 earnings on Thursday with revenues surging 29% year-over-year to €42.1 billion. This strong growth in revenues was driven by higher volumes, strong pricing, and favorable currency exchange impact for the automotive company. The company’s shipments grew 13% year-over-year to 1,281 thousand units “primarily...
Uber stock rises after quarterly earnings report announces 72% revenue growth
Uber stock rose by nearly 13% at the opening bell on Tuesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings report showing 72% revenue growth.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
MetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
Nov 2 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments.
NV5 Global: Q3 Earnings Insights
NV5 Global NVEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same...
Recap: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Q3 Earnings
U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 322.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $56.69 million from...
NASDAQ
Generac Earnings Power Down Due to a Customer Bankruptcy and Product Warranty Issues
Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), which manufactures backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, closed Wednesday's trading session down 7.8% following the release of a weak third-quarter report. A fair portion of that decline was likely due to market dynamics, as the broader market was notably down, too. The quarter's...
NASDAQ
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
Nov 3 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared...
Comments / 0