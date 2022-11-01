Read full article on original website
The new Toyota Crown is headed to the U.S.
After 15 generations of success in Japan, America gets the newest, boldest version of the Toyota Crown.
Gear Patrol
Toyota Will Build Trailhunter Factory Overlanding Trucks and SUVs
Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory. Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra...
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Top Speed
The Best American Car Brands
The United States of America is home to some of the biggest automakers in the world, and for more than 120 years, American-made car have been deeply ingrained in the history of the business. These days, some of America’s biggest car brands have become global brands, dominating several markets all over the world. American car makers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Jeep are as popular in other countries as they are in the U.S.
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
This 930-HP R32 Nissan GT-R In Dry Carbon Midnight Purple Is a Million-Dollar Build
What does an R32 look like when money's not an object? Kinda like this.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
Jalopnik
Honda Can't Help the 2024 Prologue From Driving a Lot Like GM's Electric SUVs
Don’t expect the battery-electric 2024 Honda Prologue, built using General Motors’ Ultium architecture, to offer a driving experience appreciably different from that of GM EVs. That’s what Honda’s own top brass told the media at a recent roundtable about the upcoming SUV. Honda Senior Managing Executive...
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
insideevs.com
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
conceptcarz.com
Mecum Names Radford Racing School as the Official Driving School of Mecum Auctions
Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, announced today at The SEMA Show that it has named Radford Racing School, the premier destination for driving and racing instruction, as The Official Driving School of Mecum Auctions. The sponsorship makes Radford Racing School the first of its kind to be designated an official driving school by a national collector car auction house.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept
Toyota Unveils Tremendously Cool GR Corolla Rally Concept. Toyota's Newest Member of the GR Sports Car Lineup on Display at SEMA, Wearing the Rally Look and Performance Equipment this Powerful All-Wheel-Drive Hot Hatch Deserves. The 2023 GR Corolla debuted earlier this year and gives North American driving enthusiasts the hot...
conceptcarz.com
Texas Auto Writers Association Announces 2023 Texas Truck Rodeo Winners
The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) is pleased to announce the award winners of the 2023 TAWA Texas Truck Rodeo. This year's event was held in Decatur, Texas at the spectacular Eagles Canyon Raceway. The awards were announced in partnership with the Houston Auto Show on November 1, 2022 at 3:00pm Central Standard Time.
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Sport, GT, and Pista Upgrades Part of Gran Turismo 7 Competition at SEMA
SEMA attendees invited to experience Brembo UPGRADES in Gran Turismo 7® video game to compete in Brembo Challenge to win mini-caliper trophy. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, will be showing its full line of SPORT, GT, and PISTA UPGRADES and is holding a Gran Turismo 7® competition in booth 22755 at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4.
