Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ Tigers fall to No. 17 Hillcats in GAC/MIAA semifinals
BETHANY, Okla. - Fort Hays State fell to No. 17 ranked Rogers State 2-1 in the GAC/MIAA Tournament semifinals on Thursday. Down a goal at the half, the Tigers tied the match in the 56th minute only to see the Hillcats score another go-ahead goal about three minutes later. The Tigers moved to 8-5-6, while the Hillcats improved to 10-3-6 and moved on the GAC/MIAA Tournament championship on Sunday .
🤼♀️ FHSU adds women's wrestling beginning in 2024-25
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason and Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke announced on Wednesday the addition of Women's Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women's, eight men's).
⚽ Tiger women up to No. 4 in final NCAA region ranking
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA released its final edition of region rankings on Wednesday (Nov. 2). Fort Hays State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Central Region heading into the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament. The rankings can change week-to-week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
⚽ Tiger men receiving votes in latest national poll
The Fort Hays State men's soccer team remains in the receiving votes section of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on November 1. This is the second week in a row that the Tigers have received votes in the poll. The Tigers played to a scoreless draw with...
🏀 Tiger women open season ranked in the top-10
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 10 in both national polls, released Tuesday by both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA). The Tigers will open the new year ranked third in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll.
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in NABC Preseason Top 25 Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a strong season a year ago, Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the NABC Division II Top 25 Poll going into the 2022-23 season. The Tigers are coming off a 23-6 overall record in 2021-22, a season in which the Tigers saw time in the NABC Top 25.
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
High school students to compete in FHSU Math Relays
Fort Hays State University’s Math and Computer Science departments will host the 42nd annual Math Relays on Nov.10 in the Memorial Union. Students in grades nine through 12 will compete in a maximum of six tests throughout the day. The six tests are number sense, trigonometry, algebra, geometry, applications, and calculations with calculators.
Hays PD Activity Log, Oct. 23-29
The Hays Police Department responded to 83 calls from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Sunflowers and Silos boutique to open next weekend in downtown Hays
A new women's boutique, Sunflower and Silos, 115 W. Eighth, is set to have its grand opening next weekend in downtown Hays. Owner Kate Schippers of Hays said the store will carry women's apparel from sizes small to 3X as well as purses, accessories, shoes, hats, lotions and candles. Schippers...
Volunteers sought for another round of Reality U
The United Way of Ellis County is bringing the Reality U event back to Ellis County for another year and is seeking volunteers to help make this possible. Reality U is a one-day financial literacy event for students in high school and middle school designed to help them understand some of the “realities” involved in preparing for an employable future and adulthood. Students undergo a 75-minute interactive and engaging personal finance simulation.
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in Ellis, Ness, Trego counties
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
Rooks Co. man pleads guilty in fatal DUI accident
STOCKTON — A Rooks County man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in a DUI-related accident that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in April 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, 22, Stockton, pleaded guilty in Rooks County District Court on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
HPD arrest log, Oct. 23 to 29
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Curtis Morrison, 42, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 23 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aiden Christopher Colvin, 18, was arrested...
Hays Walmart donates $20,000 to ARC Park
Walmart Hays donated $20,000 to the Hays ARC Park phase 3 on Friday. The Hays store took the park's project to Walmart National and applied on the ARC Park's behalf. "To go that extra mile just means so much. We thank you and we can’t wait to tell all of our athletes! Please thank the local Walmart crew for their generosity," the ARC Park said in a Facebook post.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0