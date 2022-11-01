Kansas City Artist Harold Smith is Racking Up the Recognition, Including a Prestigious Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant

Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City PBS Special Explores the ‘State of the Arts’
Kansas City PBS will present a new annual special from Regional Emmy-winning producer Brad Austin (Me, Dorothy…And This Road to Oz; Bird: Not Out of Nowhere), featuring in-depth conversations with Kansas City arts leaders. An hour-long broadcast version of State of the Arts will air Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. on Channel 19.1. The full, unabridged interviews will be available on flatlandkc.org.
Ban These Books? Librarians Rally As Challenges Rise
Banners complement the Kansas City Public Library’s Community Bookshelf, noting that a third of its 42 titles have been banned or challenged. (Kansas City Public Library photo) The Kansas City Public Library’s downtown parking garage — a parking garage! — has been a popular landmark for the better part...
New Midwest Trust Center Executive Director Returns to Midwest Roots
Meet Stacie McDaniel! The new executive director for the Midwest Trust Center (MTC) joins an exciting season at Johnson County Community College (JCCC)’s performing arts center. “I’m overjoyed to be able to bring my knowledge, skills and experience home to the region that has my heart,” says McDaniel. She...
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney
KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
Park University to Present Charming Free Holiday Concert in Conjunction with Parkville’s Christmas on the River
Park University International Center for Music Orchestra (photo by Larry F. Levenson) The 2022-2023 season marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of Park University’s International Center for Music. Among the many special concerts created as part of the celebration, the Park ICM Orchestra will be presenting its very first holiday concert.
Music Makes the Season Bright
Popular Vocal Group Brings the Tinsel to Kansas City. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as the classic song goes, and one of the things that makes it so wonderful is music. The Harriman-Jewell Series always does its part to make the holidays special by providing memorable concerts that truly celebrate the season.
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)
This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC
Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question 2 on November’s ballot. It’s […] The post This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC appeared first on The Beacon.
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Live! Onstage in November and December
The holidays are nearly upon us, and with them come a host of annual events. Check out these end-of-the-year offerings in the merry months of 2022. See you at the theater!. From the hills of rural southern Alabama to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, LOST HIGHWAY follows the legendary Hank Williams’ rise from humble beginnings to superstardom. This unforgettable bio- play, peppered with jokes, stories, insights and bits of gossip from his actual life, reminds us of what Hank: casting the simple spell of his yearning songs like “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and “Your Cheating Heart.” Starring award-winning actor Peter Oyloe and directed by the show’s creator, Randal Myler. Tickets at www.newtheatre.com.
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo
If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
Former Chiefs, Royals grounds crew members reunite
KSHB 41 News attended a reunion of former groundskeepers from Municipal Stadium and the Truman Sports Complex in late October.
