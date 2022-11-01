ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Artist Harold Smith is Racking Up the Recognition, Including a Prestigious Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant

By Elisabeth Kirsch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kansas City PBS Special Explores the ‘State of the Arts’

Kansas City PBS will present a new annual special from Regional Emmy-winning producer Brad Austin (Me, Dorothy…And This Road to Oz; Bird: Not Out of Nowhere), featuring in-depth conversations with Kansas City arts leaders. An hour-long broadcast version of State of the Arts will air Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. on Channel 19.1. The full, unabridged interviews will be available on flatlandkc.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ban These Books? Librarians Rally As Challenges Rise

Banners complement the Kansas City Public Library’s Community Bookshelf, noting that a third of its 42 titles have been banned or challenged. (Kansas City Public Library photo) The Kansas City Public Library’s downtown parking garage — a parking garage! — has been a popular landmark for the better part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New Midwest Trust Center Executive Director Returns to Midwest Roots

Meet Stacie McDaniel! The new executive director for the Midwest Trust Center (MTC) joins an exciting season at Johnson County Community College (JCCC)’s performing arts center. “I’m overjoyed to be able to bring my knowledge, skills and experience home to the region that has my heart,” says McDaniel. She...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney

KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
KEARNEY, MO
Park University to Present Charming Free Holiday Concert in Conjunction with Parkville’s Christmas on the River

Park University International Center for Music Orchestra (photo by Larry F. Levenson) The 2022-2023 season marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of Park University’s International Center for Music. Among the many special concerts created as part of the celebration, the Park ICM Orchestra will be presenting its very first holiday concert.
PARKVILLE, MO
Music Makes the Season Bright

Popular Vocal Group Brings the Tinsel to Kansas City. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as the classic song goes, and one of the things that makes it so wonderful is music. The Harriman-Jewell Series always does its part to make the holidays special by providing memorable concerts that truly celebrate the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC

Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question 2 on November’s ballot. It’s […] The post This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Live! Onstage in November and December

The holidays are nearly upon us, and with them come a host of annual events. Check out these end-of-the-year offerings in the merry months of 2022. See you at the theater!. From the hills of rural southern Alabama to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, LOST HIGHWAY follows the legendary Hank Williams’ rise from humble beginnings to superstardom. This unforgettable bio- play, peppered with jokes, stories, insights and bits of gossip from his actual life, reminds us of what Hank: casting the simple spell of his yearning songs like “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and “Your Cheating Heart.” Starring award-winning actor Peter Oyloe and directed by the show’s creator, Randal Myler. Tickets at www.newtheatre.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo

If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
KANSAS CITY, MO

