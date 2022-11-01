Kansas City Artist Harold Smith is Racking Up the Recognition, Including a Prestigious Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant

The holidays are nearly upon us, and with them come a host of annual events. Check out these end-of-the-year offerings in the merry months of 2022. See you at the theater!. From the hills of rural southern Alabama to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, LOST HIGHWAY follows the legendary Hank Williams’ rise from humble beginnings to superstardom. This unforgettable bio- play, peppered with jokes, stories, insights and bits of gossip from his actual life, reminds us of what Hank: casting the simple spell of his yearning songs like “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and “Your Cheating Heart.” Starring award-winning actor Peter Oyloe and directed by the show’s creator, Randal Myler. Tickets at www.newtheatre.com.

