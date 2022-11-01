Read full article on original website
Road to Dakota Bowl: Semi-Finals
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the final eight matchups before we head to Fargo for the 2022 Dakota Bowl! Who’s going to advance and be one step away from history? We’ll have the answers right here! 11AA Scheduled Games/Scores: #8 Century 12 #5 Fargo Davies 0 Final #3 Shanley 38 #2 Mandan 27 Final Current […]
North Dakota State Pulls Away in Second Half for Exhibition Win over Minnesota Crookston
Fargo, N.D. – Minnesota Crookston men's basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season and the Bryan Beamish era with an exhibition game at North Dakota State. Minnesota Crookston trailed by eight at the half, but the Bison proved why they are a traditional power in the Summit League, outscoring the Golden Eagles 60-34 in the second half for the 98-64 victory in both teams lone exhibition play.
Football: Century a win away from improbable run to the Dakota Bowl
The Century Patriots are definitely the cinderella team this postseason after their major upset over West Fargo Sheyenne last Friday. Now they hope to make it upset number two against Fargo Davies. The teams battled a few weeks back, with the Eagles winning by a pair of scores. Century hopes it’s their improved defense that […]
MSUM Men's Basketball Head Coach Tim Bergstraser Previews The 2022-23 Season!
MSUM Dragons head men's basketball coach Tim Bergstraser joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Coach Bergstraser previewed the 2022-23 season, discussed being a first time head coach, and more!
11-2-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discuss playoff football, the flow of their offenses, and the impacts of this seasons seniors.
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.
PIRATE FOOTBALL SCORES FIRST, BUT BARNESVILLE TAKES OVER TO WIN THE 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Crookston Pirate Football team scored first, but the Barnesville Trojans showed why they were the number one seed in the Section, rattling off 56 unanswered points to end the Pirates season in the Section 8AA Championship with a score of 56-3 on a Friday night at the Fargodome. 1st...
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize
(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
11-04-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:10 - Pick 6 with Sports Director Big Game James McCarty. Bonnie and Friends is giving away a $25 gift certificate to Fargo Billiards & Gastropub. Click this link here to summit your picks for a chance to win!. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify,...
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
Why is my neighbor mowing his lawn this week??? 11-03-22 Wag In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Randy Nelson, Clay County Educator.
Local conservation group seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant from Moorhead park
(Moorhead, MN) -- Members of FM Community are invited to help remove an invasive plant growing in a Moorhead park. The City of Moorhead has begun the process of clearing out large patches of Buckthorn growing in M.B Johnson Park. A local organization is gathering volunteers as a part of "Call to Earth Day" on November 3rd between 2 p.m and 6 p.m to continue those efforts, and clear the plant from the public space.
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
