Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
abc12.com
Michigan Department of Transportation getting ready for wintry weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is conducting annual inspections of winter maintenance equipment at the Saginaw garage this week. Crews rolled out their plow and salt trucks to make sure everything is in working order when the weather turns cold again. "We get everything ready and...
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
abc12.com
Driver loses control, crashes into log home in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a historic home in Grand Blanc Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Grand Blanc Township police say the woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. "This lady didn't stop at the stop...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
abc12.com
Flint firefighter disciplined after deadly Pulaski Street fire says he didn't lie
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint firefighter accused of lying about the search of a burning home where two boys died on Pulaski Street says the fire chief's report contains a number of lies. The firefighter, who didn't want to use his name, was one of two Flint Fire Department...
New legal team, county prosecutor call for deeper probe into Flint house fire where two brothers died
FLINT, MI -- Attorneys working with the family of two children who died after a house fire in Flint are promising to push ahead with a civil lawsuit against the city, its fire department and two firefighters who issued an all-clear at the fire scene even though the children were still inside.
abc12.com
Flint offers free parking citywide on Election Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Election Day, there are several hurdles voters may face and some of them might not always be the first thought. Parking is one of the simple issues voters have to prepare for. The city of Flint is offering free parking at any legal space on Election Day to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.
abc12.com
Millage on ballot in Holly would help replace aging fire trucks and police cruisers
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the village of Holly face a critical vote next week with a public safety millage on the ballot to help fund the police and fire departments. "Ladder trucks are about the same [as normal trucks]. They last about 20-25 years. And ours is 34 years old. So it really is past its prime," said Holly Fire Chief Steve McGee.
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
abc12.com
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan's first Crumbl Cookies location opening in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton area has a new option for sweet treats. Dr. Bobby and Sabrina Grossi are opening a new Crumbl Cookies location Friday in Fenton's Silver Pointe Shopping Center at 17075 Silver Parkway. Crumbl is a fast growing national franchise brand featuring a rotating menu of...
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
