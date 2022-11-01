ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Michigan Department of Transportation getting ready for wintry weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is conducting annual inspections of winter maintenance equipment at the Saginaw garage this week. Crews rolled out their plow and salt trucks to make sure everything is in working order when the weather turns cold again. "We get everything ready and...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Driver loses control, crashes into log home in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a historic home in Grand Blanc Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Grand Blanc Township police say the woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. "This lady didn't stop at the stop...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
US 103.1

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint offers free parking citywide on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Election Day, there are several hurdles voters may face and some of them might not always be the first thought. Parking is one of the simple issues voters have to prepare for. The city of Flint is offering free parking at any legal space on Election Day to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Millage on ballot in Holly would help replace aging fire trucks and police cruisers

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the village of Holly face a critical vote next week with a public safety millage on the ballot to help fund the police and fire departments. "Ladder trucks are about the same [as normal trucks]. They last about 20-25 years. And ours is 34 years old. So it really is past its prime," said Holly Fire Chief Steve McGee.
HOLLY, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan's first Crumbl Cookies location opening in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton area has a new option for sweet treats. Dr. Bobby and Sabrina Grossi are opening a new Crumbl Cookies location Friday in Fenton's Silver Pointe Shopping Center at 17075 Silver Parkway. Crumbl is a fast growing national franchise brand featuring a rotating menu of...
FENTON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

